Retirees Hail Governor For Raising Minimum Pension To N30,000

The Ondo State Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners, Comrade Johnson Osunyemi, has hailed the Governor for what he described as an unprecedented commitment to pensioners’ welfare.

He said the Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, had “restored the dignity” of retirees in the state. Osunyemi made the declaration at the 2025 Pensioners’ Day celebration held at the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) State Secretariat in Akure.

He said the administration had implemented the 30 per cent pension harmonization, raised the minimum pension to N30,000, and ensured that no pensioner earns below N35,000 monthly.

He commended the government for consistent clearance of arrears dating back to 2010 and described Aiyedatiwa as “the pensioners’ loving governor.” In appreciation, the pensioners conferred on Aiyedatiwa the title of Grand Patron of the union — the first time such an honour would be bestowed on a sitting governor in the state.

On his part, Aiyedatiwa reiterated his administration’s commitment to the welfare of pensioners, declaring that the state has made prompt payment of pensions a permanent culture.

He said retirees deserved peace of mind and regular income after years of selfless service to the state and nation. Represented by his Chief of Staff, Mr. Olusegun Omojuwa, the governor described pensioners as custodians of collective memory and silent architects of the state’s public institutions, noting that their sacrifices laid the foundation for today’s development.