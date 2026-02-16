Retirees, Civil Servants Seek Review Of PRA 2014 To Secure Full Benefits

Some retirees and serving civil servants have called on the Federal Government to review the Pension Reform Act (PRA) 2014 to address emerging challenges and enhance access to full retirement benefits.

They spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja. Mr James Ojo, a retiree and pension expert, said that the PRA, which was first enacted in 2004 and reviewed in 2014, was due for another statutory review after ten years.

Ojo said that the ongoing legislative process offered a critical opportunity to correct anomalies that have left many retirees struggling to survive.

He said that there was the need review the implementation of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) over a decade after the enactment of the law.

Ojo said, though that the PRA 2014 had improved pension management and reduced the accumulation of arrears, some provisions required amendment to reflect current economic realities. “There is a need to review the PRA to ensure that workers receive their full benefits at retirement.

“The law should be strengthened to better protect contributors, especially in the face of inflation and rising cost of living,” he said. He said that civil servants no longer received gratuity at retirement after working for 35 years. “You can not even access up to 50 per cent of your total savings.

At retirement the body is still strong and wants to work, but the problem is capital. “I believe that if retirees receive their full benefits at entitlement it will go a long way in helping them to establish businesses.