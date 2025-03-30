Retired Teachers Urge Eno To Ensure Smooth Pension Payment

Share

Concerned about delays in pension payments, the retired primary School Teachers and their next of kin have made a strong appeal to Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, urging him to ensure that the issue of Local Government autonomy does not affect the smooth payment of pensions, gratuities, and salaries of both retired and serving primary school teachers.

During an enlarged meeting held in Uyo on Saturday, the group passed an eight-point resolution emphasizing the need for prompt payment of pensions.

They criticized the current practice of disbursing pensions from the 21st of each month, describing it as unacceptable and detrimental to retirees’ well-being.

In a statement endorsed by Felix Ime Cookey (Chairman) and Emmanuel Udoaka (Secretary), the retirees lamented the non-implementation of the approved pension rate of ₦32,000, despite the State government implementing a new minimum wage of ₦80,000 for serving workers three months ago.

They called on the government to expedite the necessary verification processes to facilitate pension adjustments, emphasizing that any further delays would be unfair to the elderly pensioners.

The retirees also expressed appreciation to the government for the 7.5% pension contribution made to contributors but urged an increase in the number of Local Government areas processed per batch to ten to hasten the pension settlement process.

Highlighting their concerns further, the retirees said: “We observe that the continuous withholding of unpaid pension arrears is causing severe hardship to affected retirees.

“Many of these individuals retired during the previous administration and have been struggling for over ten years with unpaid pension arrears extending beyond ten months.”

They appealed to Eno to alleviate their sufferings, stressing that only primary school retirees in the State are subjected to such prolonged delays in pension payments. Additionally, they decried the non-payment of 2013 and 2014 leave grants, calling on the governor to intervene.

Despite their grievances, the retired Teachers and their next of kin expressed gratitude to Governor Umo Bassey Eno for his care and support towards retirees and all pensioners in Akwa Ibom State.

Acknowledging his goodwill towards addressing the plight of retired teachers, both living and deceased, the meeting unanimously passed a vote of implicit confidence in Governor Eno and pledged their unwavering support for his administration.

The retirees further endorsed his future political aspirations for 2027 and commended the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Frank Archibong, and the Head of Civil Service, Elder Effiong Essien, for their continued efforts in addressing the concerns of retired primary school teachers.

