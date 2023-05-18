New Telegraph

May 18, 2023
Retired Professor At 86 Returns To UI To Bag Another PhD Degree

Retired professor at 86 went back for another PhD degree

A retired Professor of Cell and Molecular Biology, Mark Nwagwu, was said to have returned to the University of Ibadan (UI) for another Ph.D. degree in Anthropology at 86 years of age.

Prof. Nwagwu made this disclosure via his official Facebook page in celebration of his 86th birthday on Wednesday, May 17.

Taking to his Facebook page, he wrote, “This morning on my 86th birthday anniversary, I was at the Post-graduate School, University of Ibadan, and registered for PhD studies in anthropology at the Institute of African Studies. The staff welcomed me with Happy Birthday songs to my delighted amazement.”

It would be recalled that the professor bagged his first degree in zoology from the University of Ibadan (UI) in 1961 and proceeded to the University of Stockholm in 1965 for his Ph.D.

He was appointed as the assistant professor of cell and molecular biology at Brock University, Canada in 1969, rising to associate professor in 1973.

Affectionately called Uncle Mark, he retired from the University of Ibadan in 2012.

The Fellow of the Nigerian Academy of Science is also a published poet and novelist.

The retired professor who wrote his poetry is largely dedicated to his wife Professor Helen Nwagwu who died in 2018.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo and other eminent personalities were at the launch of Nwagwu’s Dream Dance: My Journey Through Life in Lagos last year.

Obasanjo was also at the launch of the professor’s Time Came Upon Me at the University of Ibadan in 2019.

