Retired Policemen To Protest Over Poor Retirement Benefits

The Nigerian Union of Retired Police Officers (NURPO) announced it has notified the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun of an impending protest over poor retirement benefits on July 21.

The Chairman of the union, Mannir M. Lawal who disclosed this during an interview on Wednesday stated that the union had issued a notice to the IGP that its members from across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, (FCT) are coming to Abuja “for a mother of all peaceful protest”.

According to him, the union will picket the national assembly complex and thereafter, move to the Force headquarters, Abuja.

He also noted that the union wants to be removed from the contributory pension scheme, describing it as fraud.

“Many of members have died and a lot are still dying because of abject poverty. Some of our members are receiving as low as N18,000 as monthly benefits”, he added.