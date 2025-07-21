Retired Police Officers Protests In Abuja

The 2023 Presidential candidate of African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore and other activists on Monday are leading retired police officers in protest at the National Assembly in Abuja.

New Telegraph reports that the demonstrators, comprising elderly ex-police personnel, held placards and chanted solidarity songs as they stood in the rain, insisting that their welfare and dignity had been neglected for too long.

The protest aimed to demand improved welfare for personnel of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

Security operatives were seen monitoring the protest to prevent any breakdown of law and order.

Recall that the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) had warned against the protest, calling on the aggrieved retirees to return to the table for negotiations.

According to PCRC, the protest was an attempt to discredit the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the administration of President Bola Tinubu.