Retired Nurse, Housemaid Stabbed To Death In Benue

Mrs Esther Amali, a retired nurse, and her housemaid, Mercy Mwuese, were reportedly stabbed to death by a young guy who broke into their home near the Federal Low-Cost Estate in Makurdi, Benue State’s capital.

An eyewitness account said the incident occurred at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday while another source said the suspected murderer entered the complex and attacked the housemaid, who was in her twenties when the retired nurse was out of the house.

There were two explanations for why the accused murderer invaded the house.

One version claimed that the housemaid was impregnated by one of the opposition cultists who had supposedly murdered one of their members.

Another version alleged that the deceased’s housemaid had an argument with the suspected killer over his friend, whom Mercy accused of being responsible for her pregnancy and now the father of her child.

New Telegraph discovered that the accused murderer had repeatedly told the deceased housemaid to stop associating his acquaintance with the father of her child.

The attacker was claimed to have scaled a fence to get access to the property while the retired nurse was not present. The retired nurse returned to the residence at the same time the attacker was stabbing the housemaid, according to an eyewitness, and was welcomed by a loud noise from the housemaid.

The eyewitness said, “As soon as the retired nurse entered and heard the cry of the housemaid, she rushed in only to see a young man stabbing Mercy (housemaid)

“Mama started begging and calling the name of the suspected murderer to stop but he could not listen to Mama’s plea as he went on to stab Mercy until she was unconscious and then faced Mama and also stabbed her multiple times.

“Before help could reach Mama (retired nurse)the suspected murderer had escaped.

“But neighbours immediately arranged for a vehicle and conveyed Mama and the housemaid to the hospital. While on the way to the hospital, Mama though, gasping for breath, was able to narrate how the incident happened in a little way.

“Unfortunately, she could not make it as she gave up the ghost before getting to the hospital.

“Their remains have been deposited at the Federal Medical Centre, Makurdi while another neighbour had taken custody of the baby the housemaid left behind.