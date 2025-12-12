Retired NDLEA Directors Visit Marwa, Pledge Support For Drug War

Retired Deputy Commanders General of Narcotics (DCGN) who served as directors in the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have paid a visit to the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer Brig Gen Mohammed Buba Marwa (rtd) to congratulate him on the recent renewal of his tenure by President Bola Tinubu while they pledged their continued support for the ongoing effort against substance abuse and illicit drug trafficking in the country.

Leading the team of nine retired directors on the congratulatory visit on December 11, the Agency’s former Director of Prosecution and Legal Services, DCGN Sunday Nbona Joseph (rtd) commended Marwa for his relentless efforts to transform NDLEA into a frontline drug law enforcement body now globally recognized and respected.

He said the Agency, its workforce and Nigeria have a lot to gain from Marwa’s reappointment because of his commitment, hard work and leadership qualities.

While expressing appreciation to President Tinubu for reappointing him for another tenure of five years, they assured of their preparedness to continue to offer advice, suggestions and support for continuous operational successes of the Agency.

He said: “With your reappointment, we ask God to give you longevity and more ability and capacity to record many more achievements. “Thank you very much for the opportunity that you have given to us at such short notice.”