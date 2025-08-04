Retired Military Personnel Protest Unpaid Gratuities

Retired Army personnel on Monday morning barricaded the entrance gate of the Federal Ministry of Finance over unpaid gratuities.

In their numbers under the platform of Voluntary Discharged Soldiers (1st and 2nd Quarter Retirees), they urged the government to offset the payment of their outstanding entitlements.

Dressed in military camouflage, they are demanding the immediate settlement of gratuity shortfalls, Security Debarment Allowance (SDA), parking allowances, 43 months of withheld salaries, and full disbursement of the wage award palliative.

Attempts to pacify the protesters by a senior military officer, an Air Vice Marshal, were unsuccessful as the retirees insisted on meeting their demands before any talks could begin.

A retired Sergeant protester, Augustine Agommo (Rtd), said the treatment of the retired soldiers was “absurd, ridiculous and unacceptable.” He added that the Military Pensions Board dismissed their eligibility for the new minimum wage adjustments, citing their disengagement date of July 1, 2024.

“We are living heroes and deserve to be recognised and treated right, not celebrated as fallen heroes when we are no more. We gave our best years to the nation. Many of us are suffering with our families while the system continues to deny us what is rightfully ours,” he said.

The ministry staffers could only access the building through the smaller staff entrance, while the main gate meant for vehicles was shut down.

The ministry is yet to make a statement to the effect.