Retired Military Officers Protest Over Unpaid Benefits

For reneging over her December promise to offset the backlog of unpaid benefits owed in arrears, retired military personnel on Tuesday resumed the protest at the main entrance of the Federal Ministry of Finance in Abuja.

As early as 8 am, ex-soldiers in their numbers, mounted canopies at the entrance of the ministry dancing to blaring music songs from a sound system, expressing their displeasure at the government’s breach of the agreement.

A team of security operatives comprising military personnel in their official vehicles had visited the scene and thereafter left peacefully while a set of police also visited. The police presence obviously, was for restoration of peace and order of the protest. The police were still on ground as of the time of filling this report.

In December 2024, retired military pensioners had, in a similar manner stormed the finance ministry over unpaid benefits. They claimed the government failed to fulfil its promise of settling their dues.

Their grouses include a 20%-28% salary increment for the period between January and November 2024, unpaid palliatives from October 2023 to November 2024, an additional N32,000 pension increment, full payment of the Security Debarment Allowance, and a refund of pension deductions from medically boarded soldiers’ salaries.

Despite approval for these payments, the government had cited insufficient funds as the reason for the delay.

Unyielding to the pressure from some ministry officials, retired military personnel pledged to continue with the protest unless their demands were met.

