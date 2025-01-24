Retired Military Generals Behind Illegal Mining, Banditry, Kidnapping – Senate

Share

…Demands increased budgets for Military, Solid Minerals

The Senate, on Friday, alleged that some unnamed retired military generals were responsible for the numerous illegal mining activities across the country.

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Interior, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, made this allegation when the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Solid Minerals Development, Senator Sampson Ekong, submitted his report before the Senate Committee on Appropriations.

While contributing, Oshiomhole noted that the efforts of the government to diversify the economy would remain a mirage if President Bola Tinubu’s administration failed to address the embarrassing cases of illegal mining in the country.

This is just as Ekong stated that his Committee had recommended N539 billion as the capital budget for the Solid Minerals Development Ministry in the 2025 Appropriation Bill.

Ekong said that the Executive proposed N9 billion as the capital vote for the Ministry for this fiscal year, but that his Panel believed that the amount was grossly inadequate to tap the available potential in the sub-sector.

He said that even when the Ministry had an insignificant allocation last year, it raked in a total of N37bn as revenue.

Oshiomhole, who is a member of the Appropriations Committee said no amount of funds appropriated to the solid minerals sub-sector would achieve any meaningful results, if the issue of illegal miners were not effectively addressed, suggesting that the Federal Government should start dealing with illegal miners like the way it was currently attacking those involved in illegal oil bunkering in the Niger Delta region.

He said the country would have increased its current 0.05% GDP to about 50% to GDP if the government had stopped the activities of the illegal miners.

He said, “Whereas the federal government is ruthless with people who are doing illegal oil bunkering by deploying the Joint Military Task Force to deal with them when it comes to illegal mining of solid minerals, the federal government changes. It’s like using different standards and I am very angry about that.

“If we have to fight this menace, we need to deploy the Army even to kill anyone who is involved in the illegal pumping of oil. We should also deploy JTFs, comprising the Army, Police, Air Force, against them. The ongoing illegal mining across the country are being carried out by retired generals and we know them.

“Yes, we know them. Nobody in Africa doesn’t know them. I did a letter to former President Muhammadu Buhari on the matter when he was in office. This is because a team that I sent to go and conduct the primary somewhere, reported back to me, the challenge of conducting primary elections in Zamfara because of the illegal miners. The team told me that those illegal miners procure arms exactly the same way the military is doing in South Sudan. They give them arms. They use choppers to come and cart away the gold and they take them out of this country and make billions of U.S. dollars.

“Unfortunately, the federal government is not doing what it should be doing. I took this letter to the former president, when I was the National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress and I said, call the general to give you more briefing. In fact, what is happening or what is supposed to really happen in that part of the country was exactly what the general told me was going to happen.

“These guys have been weaponised by the illegal big men who deployed a secure territory. The weaponry was made to protect the Chinese and other foreigners and that’s why they actually are going to carry out the mining. So, retired military officers, and army officers, are involved in it. The day we can’t tell the truth, this country cannot flourish. That is what is going on with the mining sub-sector. It is not that we don’t know where it is. We have a whole survey of where we can find them across the length and breadth of Nigeria.

“Even as we are talking now, they are still those illegal miners and those guys are getting richer when they get poorer. Who can afford to buy the chopper, land in an illegal mining site, cart away gold, and immediately, they are on the way to the airport, to take them out of the country? This is happening.

“My position is that we shouldn’t be lamenting. We should fix the problem. We should tell the executive, you must deploy exactly the same force that you deployed against illegal oil bunkering in the Niger Delta.

That same force should be deployed to deal with criminals who have money. When I say criminal, it can be a retired general, it can be a retired permanent secretary, it can be a retired trade unionist or a retired labour leader.

The Committee agreed with the submissions of Oshiomhole and urged the various security agencies to take up the challenge because the shortest pathway for people in Nigeria is through diversification.

The Chairman of the Committee said that members had unanimously agreed to drastically increase the budget of the ministry, saying, “When we met again with the Minister of Budget and other stakeholders, it was canvassed that the appropriations be reviewed to N539 billion for capital expenditure. This is even paltry compared to what other economies are injecting to drive the sector.”

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on the Army, Senator Abdulaziz Yar’adua, who appeared before the Senate Committee on Appropriations to present his Panel’s report, has canvassed that the military and security institutions in the country should be removed from the envelope budgeting system.

On the budget, he said: “In the 2025 appropriation bill, the army was given a total of N1,455,967,711,579, of which the personnel involvement amounts to N1,143,341,418,537. While the overhead cost amounts to N74,459,682,018. The total capital appropriation for the 2025 envelope as given to the Nigerian army amounts to N238,166,611,015.

“Based on the submission of the Nigerian army, they required a total amount of N2,136,387,160,236. So there is a shortfall in overhead cost as well as the capital appropriation. The shortfall for the overhead cost amounts to N16,009,072,264. While the capital appropriation shortfall amounts to N664,410,412,401.”

