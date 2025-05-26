Retired Jurist Urges Tech-Driven Reforms To Restore Public Trust In Courts

Share

Justice Folashade Bankole-Oki (Rtd) has issued a strong call for urgent reforms in Nigeria’s justice system, warning that public confidence in the judiciary is rapidly diminishing.

She also advocated for the adoption of technology, international best practices, and enhanced public and media engagement to restore faith in the legal process.

Delivering a keynote address at the National Association of Judicial Correspondents (NAJUC) Annual Lecture in Lagos, Justice Bankole-Oki said the justice system must evolve to meet modern demands.

The lecture was themed “Strengthening the Administration of Justice Through Technology, International Best Practices, Media, and Public Feedback.”

“There is an urgent need to strengthen the administration of justice in Nigeria. Public trust has waned, and rightly so,” she said, stressing that accountability must be shared among the judiciary, legal professionals, and the media.

Justice Bankole-Oki emphasised the pivotal role of judicial correspondents in protecting the judiciary’s image, while urging them to uphold fairness, accuracy, and professionalism.

She warned that sensational reporting and misinformation could further undermine public confidence. While acknowledging the media’s watchdog role, she expressed concern over certain regulatory measures like mandatory blogger registration, noting that such steps could threaten freedom of expression.

“We need responsible reporting that informs, not inflames,” she added. Highlighting progress in the Lagos State Judiciary, she advocated broader implementation of digital tools, including virtual hearings, online dispute resolution, paperless trials, e-filing, and automated transcription systems.

She urged the National Judicial Council (NJC) and state commissions to prioritise digital transformation and secure evidence storage protocols. On the use of artificial intelligence in legal processes, she recognised its benefits for research and case management, but warned against overreliance, calling for a balanced approach.

Justice Bankole-Oki also emphasised the importance of media sensitivity in handling whistleblower reports, urging careful verification and protection mechanisms to prevent abuse.

“Technology, media, international benchmarks, and public feedback are no longer optional, they are essential for building an efficient, transparent justice system,” she declared.

In his remarks, EFCC’s Chairman, Ola Olukoyede, commended the media’s role in combating corruption and called for continued unity and resilience in the fight.

He was later honoured with an Award of Excellence for his dedication to the anti-corruption campaign. In his remarks, Justice John Terhemba Tsoho, the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, represented by Justice Ambrose Lewis-Allagoa, stressed the need for stronger collaboration between the judiciary and the media.

The Chairman of the occasion, Justice Taiwo Taiwo (Rtd), praised recent reforms, including the public disclosure of judicial nominees by the National Judicial Council (NJC) as a step towards greater transparency.

In his welcome address, NAJUC’s Chairman, Olugbenga Soyele, described the event’s theme as timely, urging continued dialogue to build a justice system the public can trust.

