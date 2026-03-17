Retired Edo Teachers, LG Workers Get Gratuity 14 Years After Retirement

Edo State Governor Governor Monday Okpebholo has released N1 billion for the payment of gratuities to primary school teachers and local government workers who retired in 2012, bringing relief to the beneficiaries 14 years after leaving public service.

The Local Government Staff Pension Bureau Chairman Adjoto Kabiru said this during a press conference in Benin. Kabiru praised Okpebholo for his commitment to the welfare of workers and retirees. He said: “It is pertinent to note that the payment of gratuities being addressed will capture retirees from 2012 and other outstanding sets.

“This responsibility comes with a significant financial burden on Government due to the significant increase in the number of retirees and the consequential financial burden arising from successive minimum wage increases.

“Despite these challenges, the present administration has remained resolute in its determination to ensure that those who served the state meritoriously are not forgotten and that their legitimate entitlements are progressively settled.”