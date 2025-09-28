Retired DIG Parry Osayande Dies At 89

Retired Deputy Inspector General of Police, Parry Osayande, has passed away. He died on Sunday in Benin City, Edo State, just a day before his 89th birthday.

His death was confirmed in a condolence statement released by the President of the Immaculate Conception College Old Boys’ Association (ICCOBA) Worldwide, Engr. Ighodalo Edetanlen, on behalf of the association’s National Executive Committee. The statement described Osayande as an “exemplary old boy” of the college, located in Benin City.

Titled “CONDOLENCE: DIG. PARRY OSAYANDE (Rtd),” the statement read:

“The President, ICCOBA Worldwide, Engr. Ighodalo Edetanlen, on behalf of the National Executive Committee and the entire Old Boys of Immaculate Conception College, Benin City announce, with total submission to the will of God, the peaceful repose of an exemplary old boy, DIG Parry Benjamin Osemwegie Osayande (Rtd) earlier today at the age of 88 years.”

Born on September 29, 1936, Osayande would have turned 89 on Monday. He had a distinguished career in the Nigeria Police Force, serving in various senior capacities, including as Commissioner of Police in Benue and Cross River States. He also served as Chairman of the Police Service Commission, where he played a significant role in law enforcement and administrative reforms.

The association expressed deep sorrow over his passing and urged members and the public to keep his family in their prayers during this period of mourning.

“While we mourn, let us also uphold the family he left behind in prayers in this moment of grief,” the statement added.

Details of the funeral arrangements are expected to be announced in due course.

“May God grant him and all the faithful departed eternal rest in Jesus’ name, Amen,” the statement concluded.