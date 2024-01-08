Retired Delta Perm Sec advises civil servants

Former Delta State Directorate of Government House and Protocol Permanent Secretary Edwin Gbegbaje at the weekend urged civil servants to conduct themselves with a higher level of integrity. Gbegbaje stated this during the public lecture heralding his retirement the event was organized by a committee of friends, admirers and mentees.

He told them to avoid conflict of interest and maintain the culture of treating all individuals fairly and impartially, civil servants must be neutral in upholding the rules and regulations of the service, and ought to be seen and not heard. Gbegbaje said reading and listening to people’s goodwill messages and encomiums lifted his spirit and left him astonished at the same time.

The retired permanent secretary said the government would remain steadfast in its support to all civil servants, that by the streams of mentorship his humble self and colleagues have put in place, the statute of efficiency, effectiveness and serviceability is been bequeathed to the generation of very dynamic, vibrant and result oriented officers.