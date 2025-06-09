Retired Army Major Dies In Kidnappers’ Custody In Kogi

Share

A tragic incident has shaken the community of Odo-Ape in the Kabba-Bunu Local Government Area of Kogi State, following the death of 76-year-old retired Army Major Joe Ajayi in the custody of kidnappers, despite a ransom payment of N10 million by his family.

Major Ajayi was abducted from his residence on May 21, 2025. The assailants initially demanded a ransom of N50 million—an amount reportedly beyond the family’s financial capacity. As negotiations ensued, the retired officer’s health deteriorated, allegedly due to the lack of access to essential medication during his captivity.

In a grim turn of events, the kidnappers later lowered their demand to N10 million after realizing Major Ajayi’s condition had worsened. Following the payment of the agreed sum, the abductors directed the family to retrieve him—only for them to discover his lifeless body. His remains have since been deposited at the Kabba Specialist Hospital mortuary.

The incident has reignited growing concerns over the rising spate of kidnappings in Kogi State. Notably, Oba James Dada Ogunyanda, the traditional ruler of Okoloke, remains in captivity after being abducted in early May, further underscoring the security challenges facing the region.

In response to the mounting unrest, Kogi State Governor Usman Ododo has called for calm, assuring residents that intensified efforts are underway to combat criminal activity and restore public safety.

The state government has yet to release an official statement regarding the circumstances surrounding Major Ajayi’s death, but calls for urgent and decisive security measures continue to intensify across communities affected by the recent surge in abductions.

