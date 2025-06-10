Retired Army Major Dies In Captivity Despite Paying N10m Ransom

Share

A retired Army Major, Joe Ajayi, 76, has died in the custody of kidnappers in Kogi State, despite his family paying a N10 million ransom for his release. Major Ajayi was abducted from his residence in Odo-Ape, KabbaBunu Local Government Area, on May 21.

The kidnappers, it was learnt had initially demanded N50 million, which the family could not afford to pay, leading to a deterioration in Major Ajayi’s health due to lack of medication.

The abductors were said to have later reduced the ransom to N10 million after discovering that his condition had worsened.

Upon payment, the kidnappers, it was gathered, directed the family to retrieve Major Ajayi, but they found his lifeless body instead. His remains have been deposited at the Kabba Specialist Hospital mortuary.

This incident highlights the growing concern of kidnapping in Kogi State, where another prominent figure, Oba James Dada Ogunyanda, the Oba Okoloke, remains in captivity since early May.

However, Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo, has assured residents that efforts to address the security situation are underway, appealing for calm amidst the ongoing challenges.

