Retired Army General Earns Phd In Mathematics At 72

General Ola Orisamolade says his lifelong love for mathematics inspired him to earn a doctorate at the age of 72. The retired army chief told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Ilorin, Kwara, that his passion for mathematics began in primary school.

Speaking about his PhD from the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN), the septuagenarian described his achievement as a testament to his determination and early interest in the subject.

Orisamolade said: “After completing my primary and secondary education, I proceeded to the University of Lagos to study Mathematics.

I later joined the Nigerian Army in 1975,” he told NAN. “I rose through the ranks to become a General before retiring from the military in 2010.