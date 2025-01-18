Rethinking Mental Health In Nigeria: The Power of Community Support

Share

Mental health in Nigeria is a conversation we’ve often shied away from, yet it’s something that affects many of us, whether we admit it or not. From the stresses of everyday life to the challenges posed by Nigeria’s unique socio-political landscape, many Nigerians find themselves grappling with anxiety, stress, and sometimes, depression. But here’s the good news: mental health doesn’t have to be all doom and gloom. In Nigeria, we’ve got a unique way of handling things, and sometimes, it’s all about the power of community – friends, family, and even our beloved spiritual leaders.

Let’s start by acknowledging the reality: mental health challenges are not just a “foreign” problem. They’re part of the everyday struggles that come with living in a society where there’s constant pressure to perform, succeed, and “shine” for everyone to see. From school stress to “Oga at the top” wahala, to family pressure to “show something for yourself,” these things can pile up.

Yet, while the formal mental health system in Nigeria could use a little more attention and resources, there’s one thing we do well: support. And no, I’m not talking about the type of “support” that comes with a bad loan agreement from a relative (we all know that one). I’m talking about the power of having a strong network – friends, family, and yes, even that one pastor or imam who always knows how to drop the right word at the right time.

For many Nigerians, informal counseling has been a saving grace. It’s not always about going to a mental health professional or sitting on a therapy couch (though that’s important too!). It’s about having someone to talk to – someone who will listen without judgment and offer practical advice. In a country where the pressure to “keep up with the Joneses” is real, many Nigerians find solace in their support networks, whether it’s a neighbour who’s quick to offer an ear or that friend who’s always ready to remind you of your greatness, even when you don’t feel it.

Let’s not forget the power of spiritual leaders. For many Nigerians, church or mosque is more than just a place of worship; it’s a community. When you’re feeling down, a visit to your pastor or imam might be just the thing you need. They don’t just offer prayers (which, let’s be honest, we all need at some point), but they provide an emotional lifeline. “God will help you,” they say. And somehow, just hearing it from someone you trust can bring peace. Spiritual leaders often double as community counselors, offering guidance during tough times, and sometimes, that’s all you need to lift your spirit.

In Nigerian culture, we thrive on communal bonds. It’s normal for an auntie, cousin, or even the lady who sells pepper at the market to check in on you. This is our informal mental health care system. When you’re stressed, someone’s bound to notice. Your family might tease you about your “overthinking” and tell you to “calm down, no be only you get problem,” but they also understand that a good laugh or a few words of encouragement can go a long way.

And let’s talk about “sisterhood” and “brotherhood” for a second. Have you ever had that one friend who, no matter how far away they are, always knows when something’s off? That friend who shows up with “Indomie and egg” (with extra pepper, of course) and a listening ear? That’s the kind of informal support that helps a lot of Nigerians navigate tough mental health moments. Sometimes, all we need is a simple chat, a joke, or just someone to say, “Ah, I see you, I understand.”

It’s not just the “big” things that count either. Sometimes, the little things – the moments when someone calls to ask how you’re doing or when a neighbour stops by with a bowl of jollof rice – can make a big difference in lifting your spirits. In our culture, these connections are vital for mental well-being, and we should recognize that they play a significant role in mental health care.

But of course, this doesn’t mean we should ignore professional mental health services. It’s important that Nigerians begin to see therapy and counseling as tools for improving their mental health. We need more mental health professionals and greater access to mental health services in every part of the country. But even while we wait for the system to improve, our communal bonds, informal counseling, and spiritual support are key players in ensuring that mental health is not overlooked.

So, while we wait for more clinics and mental health programs to spring up, let’s continue to lean on what we do best – our connections with others. Whether it’s a chat with that friendly neighbour, a heartfelt prayer from a pastor, or a good laugh with family, let’s embrace the power of community in tackling mental health. And next time, when someone says they’re feeling down, instead of brushing it off with “Na spiritual attack,” maybe ask them how they’re really doing. You might just be the listening ear they need.

In Nigeria, we’ve got this – together. It’s time to break the silence and create an environment where mental health is taken seriously, but also where the love and support of family, friends, and our spiritual leaders continue to shine as beacons of hope. After all, in the words of many Nigerian parents: “You don’t have to suffer in silence, we are here for you!”

Habibatu Badmus is a licensed mental health counsellor.

Share

Please follow and like us: