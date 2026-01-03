Rethinking Imo Tourism: Framework For Sustainable Tourism Masterplan

Mazi Uche Ohia

‘With the recent Economic Summit held in Owerri, Imo State, themed; “Unlocking Imo’s Economic Potential: Partnership, In- vestment and Innovation,” one sector stands out as both low-hanging fruit and long-term engine of growth: tourism. With a strategic location equidistant to major cities of the South-East and SouthSouth, massive private investment in hospitality, serious ongoing urban renewal, improved security, world-class conference facilities, and a naturally convivial populace, Imo is well placed to become the tourism hub of Nigeria, south of the Niger.

Imperative of tourism master plan

What is missing is not potential but a coherent Tourism Masterplan to organise, brand, and drive that potential. This paper offers a framework for such a masterplan. Few states in Nigeria enjoy the unique locational advantage of Imo. Geographically equidistant to major cities such as Aba, Uyo, Port Harcourt, Onitsha, Enugu, Umuahia, Awka, Asaba and Ikot Ekpene, the state sits at a natural crossroads of commerce, travel, events and social activity. This position generates a constant flow of people and business which – if consciously harnessed – can sustain a year-round tour- ism economy. Imo also boasts a vibrant demography. With a resident population of over five million and a Diaspora popula- tion pushing the figure well above seven million, the state has a ready local market, a huge homecoming population, a deep pool of adventurous residents, unending visitor traffic, tourism enthusiasts and practitioners, hospitality workers, and entrepreneurs.

Clusters of hotels, other hospitality outfits

Equally important is the state’s dense cluster of hotels, lounges, restaurants and entertainment facilities – one of the largest in the country outside Lagos and Ogun. Modern event facilities such as the Emman- uel Iwuanyanwu International Conference Centre, the Ahiajoku Convention Centre and a revitalised Imo Concorde Hotel have expanded opportunities for MICE tourism (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, Exhibitions). With security improving and urban renewal progressing, the environment is increasingly favourable for tourism-led growth.

Tourist attractions

Imo State is not lacking in attractions – on the contrary, it is overflowing with them; Ecotourism: Oguta Blue Lake, Abadaba Lake, Okigwe Rolling Hills, Idemili Lake, Imo Zoo, and numerous springs in Orlu, Ideato, Mbaise and Nkwerre; Cultural and historical sites: Mbari Centre, colonial trading posts in Oguta, shrines, civil war relics, and the homes and tombs of icons such as Mazi Mbonu Ojike, Pita Nwa- na, Dick Tiger, and K.O. Mbadiwe, among others; Festivals: Ikeji Arondizuogu, Iri Ji Mbaise, Oru Owerre, Iwa Akwa, Owu Festivals, Itu Aka Okigwe, masquerade carnivals and regattas; and Recreation and sports: Oguta Lake Resort, Imo Concorde Hotel, Arsenal Golf Course, children’s and recreation parks, stadiums and recreation clubs.

Yet, despite this abundance, tourism in Imo remains underdeveloped. Many attractions lack documentation, visitor’s information or branding; several sites are overgrown, abandoned, or without access roads; There is no unified tourism identity or coordinated marketing strategy; no updated Tourist Guide, Directory or Tourism Calendar; the Tourist Board is weak; relevant laws require review; poor waste management and inadequate signage undermine visitor experience; and, most importantly, there is no structured tourism masterplan guiding development.

Unlocking the tourism potential

To unlock the tourism economy, Imo must adopt a coordinated, data-driven and inclusive approach. The first requirement is a Framework for a Sustainable Imo Tour- ism Masterplan. A masterplan must begin with a bold vision: to position Imo State as the leading tourism hub south of the Niger, offering year-round cultural, recreational, conference and eco-based experiences. This vision must be supported by a strong brand identity; logo, colour palette, slogan – and deployed consistently across airports, high- ways, digital platforms and events. Branding is essential because tourists do not remember lists: they remember stories and experiences. Second: Cluster Development and Spatial Planning are required. Imo should adopt a proposal for 12 tourism clusters across the Orlu, Owerri and Okigwe zones. Each clus- ter should have at least one anchor attrac- tion (lake, heritage site, festival, film village, shrine or scenic landscape); Functional infrastructure (access roads, signage, restrooms, car parks, safety out- posts), and a community-based manage- ment structure involving traditional institu- tions, youth groups and town unions. While Owerri will naturally serve as the gateway to the state’s tourism ecosystem, the goal must be to distribute traffic and income across all LGAs. Third: Governance, Policy and Institu- tional Reform are essential. A sustainable masterplan requires institutional strength, not ad-hoc projects. The state must reconstitute and empower the Imo Tourism Board, develop and adopt a comprehensive Tourism Policy, digitise licensing and regulation for hotels, tour operators and event venues, reduce multiple taxation, improve the ease of doing business, and entrench inclusive governance – government-led, private-sector-driven, community-owned.

Tourism thrives on stability and long-term planning, so systems must be created to outlive political cycles.

Fourth: Imo needs big-ticket attractions – sig- nature experiences that become synonymous with the state. These may include: Nworie Riv- erside Park (by whatever name called), with promenades, gardens, river cruises, bike trails, family play zones and nightlife; A reimagined Oguta Lake and Abadaba Lake Resort with marinas, chalets, museums, water sports and regattas; Film and Creative Villages in Ideato, Ihiagwa and Oguta; An Imo Heritage Carnival that replaces the current carnival with an authentic cultur- al showcase; A Classical Tourism Monument themed on Hope and Patriotism, designed through international competition and funded through PPPs. These projects will give Imo a competitive edge and attract both domestic and international attention.

Fifth: Digital Transformation must serve as a tourism accelerator. The Ministry of Digital Economy and E-Government should play a central role by: Developing an Imo Tourism Portal and App for information, booking, maps and events; Deploying QR-coded digital signage and audio-guided tours; Building a Visitor Data Observatory for analytics and planning; Running targeted digi- tal marketing campaigns for the Diaspora and Nigerian travellers;

Training hospitality workers and guides in digital skills.

Modern tourism is digital. Imo must take advantage of the forays the ministry has made in digital technology training and awareness creation. Sixth: Capacity Building and Youth Employment are critical. Tour

ism is labour-intensive. Imo can create thousands of jobs by training hospitality workers in customer service, certifying tour guides, lifeguards, ushers and event managers, and engaging youths in documentation, digital content creation, festival support and community tourism. Youth involvement is essential for sustainability. The journey to reposition Imo as a leading tourism destination has begun. The Economic Summit offered an opportunity to galvanise stakeholders, build consensus and chart a clear path forward. Imo has the culture, landscape, hospitality, festivals, facilities and spirit. What it now requires is structure, branding, digitalisation, strong governance and longterm planning. A sustainable tourism masterplan will not only enrich the state’s economy, it will redefine the Imo story, restore public pride, attract visitors in their millions and create livelihoods for generations. The Eastern Heartland is ready for its tourism rebirth. What is required now is commitment, coordination, political will and the courage to act.

Mazi Uche Ohia, Ph.D., writes from Arondizuogu.