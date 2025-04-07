Rethink Solar Import Ban, REAN Tells FG

Share

The Renewable Energy Association of Nigeria (REAN) has called for a careful reconsideration of the Federal Government’s decision to ban solar imports.

Ayo Ademilua, President of REAN, in a statement issued on Monday, acknowledged that the government’s intention to promote local manufacturing, strengthen the economy, and ensure energy security is commendable.

He emphasized that these aspirations are worthy of support but must be approached cautiously.

Ademilua argued that creating an enabling environment for businesses to thrive should take precedence over implementing restrictive measures that could stifle growth and inadvertently harm the very industry the government seeks to empower.

“Solar energy has become a beacon of hope for millions of Nigerians who remain underserved by the national grid. Businesses, communities, and individuals rely on solar solutions to power homes, schools, hospitals, and enterprises.

“The renewable energy sector has seen significant growth, attracting investments and fostering innovation,” he said.

He warned that a ban on solar imports, without first strengthening local production capabilities, risks undoing the progress made in the sector.

“Manufacturing is not built overnight. For local production to scale and compete globally, manufacturers need access to finance, infrastructure, technology, and skilled labor,” Ademilua added.

He further highlighted the current challenges, including high production costs, supply chain inefficiencies, and limited access to raw materials.

“Expecting local manufacturers to meet national demand without addressing these challenges is unrealistic and counterproductive.”

He pointed out that prematurely restricting imports could lead to higher prices, making solar solutions less affordable for ordinary Nigerians.

Moreover, businesses that rely on imported components might struggle to survive, leading to job losses instead of job creation.

The REAN president also warned that the momentum in the renewable energy sector could slow, discouraging investors who might see uncertainty in the policy environment.

Rather than an outright ban, Ademilua suggested a phased approach that supports local manufacturing while allowing essential imports to continue.

“Incentivizing local producers through tax breaks, grants, and infrastructure support would lay the foundation for long-term sustainability.

“Encouraging partnerships between international companies and Nigerian firms would facilitate knowledge transfer and technology exchange, strengthening the industry from within.

“Nigeria’s energy transition is a journey, not a single policy decision. For a thriving renewable energy sector, the government must act as an enabler, not an obstacle.

“The focus should be on fostering a competitive and sustainable industry—one that supports local businesses without cutting off the lifeline that imports currently provide.”

REAN remains committed to working alongside policymakers to develop solutions that balance national interests with industry realities.

The association urges the government to reconsider the proposed ban and instead prioritize building a resilient, self-sustaining solar industry that truly serves the Nigerian people.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

