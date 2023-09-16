Retaining Fuel Subsidy Would Have Collapsed Nigerian Economy –Taiwo

A former member of the Federal House of Representatives from Ajeromi-Ifelodun Constituency in Lagos, Hon. Kolawole Taiwo, has faulted those criticising the appointment of some ex-public office holders that are being investigated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as ministers, saying that they are yet to be found guilty by courts of law. The chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) also charged Nigerians to realise that the country cannot be run like a socialist nation but as a capitalist society. He spoke with OLADIPUPO AWOJOBI in an interview. Excerpts:

President Bola Tinubu has spent 100 days in office and many things have happened within that period including the removal of fuel subsidy, unification of the exchange rates, appointment of ministers among others, what would be your comments on his performance so far?

We should know that we are not a socialist country, we are a capitalist country and as such there are so many things that we are doing that can hamper the growth of the economy, particularly the issue of fuel subsidy. As a leading oil producing country in Africa, we are supposed to enjoy some benefits.

But because of our non-challant attitude to oil itself, virtually all our refineries are not working and that is bad. Somethings that we are supposed to make with naira and kobo, we do it with dollars and that is weakening our naira because of the pressure we put on it unnecessarily.

Also, our pattern of consumption whereby we consume 100% foreign products, also puts a lot of pressure on our currency to the extent that we have a very weak currency. The value of the naira is equal to the value of the nation itself, when the currency is weak the nation would be very weak.

Even corruption has a way of impacting on the naira too. People would steal in naira, they want to change it to dollars and send it abroad. Even ordinary people on the streets now want to save their valuables in dollars, particularly currency, this is also a factor.

The government came with a mind to plug the loopholes. If you compare what Tinubu did in 1999, when he became the Governor of Lagos State to what he is doing now, you would see that he is ready to plug the loopholes. Fuel subsidy was becoming crazy, and people were taken advantage of the loopholes in the system to steal from the government.

As a member of the Federal House of Representatives for four years, I remember the House setup adhoc committees four times to really ascertain the exact amount of PMS that we are using in Nigeria on a daily basis. The record showed that it was a very bogus figure and we keep checking and they use that to calculate the subsidy.

They do round tripping with it. They would take fuel subsidy and still take the fuel to other countries to sell to other nations in West and Central Africa. So, the subsidy is not only for Nigeria. The entire West African coast and Central Africa countries benefit from it such that when the President said that there was no more subsidy, they were the ones protesting.

I remember in September 1999 as the then governor of Lagos State, Tinubu came up with supplementary budget. The budget of Lagos State was around N14 Billion then and he came to shoot it up to N19 Billion without any extra revenue. When we queried it, he said we shouldn’t bother ourselves that he was going to finance it through plugging of loopholes.

At the end of the year, the budget performed 80 % and that was the beginning of the progress of Lagos State. People may complain about the hardship, but when you look at the savings, it is enormous. We are complaining because of our nature, which is to take advantage of every situation.

The trucks that take fruits from the farms to the city don’t use PMS, they use diesel, which price even came down. What of the industrial generators used in factories, they use diesel not PMS. But everybody is just adding money to the prices of their goods.

The argument of the government is that PMS is not the fuel for the poor. Take for instance, PMS is used mostly by people that have cars. When you buy a car in Lagos State, you will see the taxman knocking on your door because you have to pay some levies for having a car. People that own cars shouldn’t complain because the Governor reduced fees of public transport by half, same goes for trains, for the masses.

Even those that are using small generators, they gave it a name that “I better pass my neighbour,” which means if you are able to buy it you should be able to buy fuel. If you are a good Nigerian, you should be happy to add to the value of the country. For instance, immediately the ministers were sworn-in, they swung into action.

The two junior ministers in-charge of petroleum and gas visited two of the refineries and they said that the workers there assured that they would be ready even before the projected time. They said they would be ready by December or so. It’s not like the one that they would collect money and not do.

Once our refineries start working the government would go back to the previous arrangements that certain percentage of the crude oil would be given to them for the production of the refined products at a cheaper rate.

But, in 2012 some people in gov- ernment now protested against former president Goodluck Jonathan for planning to remove fuel subsidy, and former governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State said recently that it was all politics…

Tinubu was not even the one that removed fuel subsidy. Former president Muhammadu Buhari did not allocate any money for subsidy. If you have a budget of N17 Trillion and N6 Trillion is dedicated to fuel subsidy, then you have only N12 Trillion and the money you will spend on capital expenditure is not up to what you are spending on fuel subsidy. This is crazy, it’s unimaginable.

That was what former president Jonathan was trying to do then…

The money then was like 1/10 of what we are spending now, it was still manageable. What we are spending now is such that we will not have revenue at all, everything would go into payment of loans if we keep spending N6 Trillion on subsidy every year. Secondly, you can see the geometric progression, when it comes to what they were spending on subsidy.

It was jumping up everyday and it was going to consume Nigeria. Also, Dangote Refinery was commissioned recently and when something is commissioned we supposed to see it working the next day, but this is not so. Somebody was even saying that they ought to have given out palliatives to people before subsidy removal, but I said no that if they did that, immediately they remove subsidy, people would ask for another palliatives.

If we didn’t do what we did there would have been problems. Secondly, former president Jonathan did not campaign with fuel subsidy removal before election. But President Bola Tinubu said he was going to remove subsidy, he kept saying this during the campaign. If he did not remove subsidy people would query him now since he campaigned with it.

People were saying that former president Muhammadu Buhari borrowed a lot of money, but we need to look at Nigeria then and compare it to now in terms of infrastructure. You can even see that insecurity is dying down on its own. We have been saying that if we fix our infrastructure insecurity would reduce because insecurity is tied to backlog of infrastructural decay.

When the roads were so bad and vehicles moved slowly, a person with a plastic knife can even kidnap somebody. But now, if you try to block someone on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, you will see what would happen. Some few days ago, I was on the notorious Abuja-Kaduna Road and I saw the work done there.

Though there are still some areas where you slow down, it is not easy for anyone to kidnap on that road again. By the time they finish the road, it will only take one and a half hours to ply the road to Kaduna. This was where people spent more than three hours before.

Talking about ministers, some people wonder why people who have EFCC cases were appointed, what is your view on this?

We are making mistakes and we are not following our rules when we say things like this. The rule says that you are innocent until you are found guilty by a court of competent jurisdiction. Moreso, EFCC cases take much time, and how would they know you are guilty?

How would the person that wants to nominate you know that you are guilty? It’s a way of pulling people down. Some of these cases are funny because some people who hate you would just write to the EFCC and they would invite you. Even in law, they said it’s better to let free of 99 sinners than to punish one innocent person.

Let the EFCC finish what they are doing and let the court say he somebody guilty before we can conclude. Most of these cases go on for many years, we have seen some that started during the era of former president Olusegun Obasanjo that are still ongoing.

Talking about PEPT, it is believed that it is not possible for the incumbent President to lose, so people are suggesting that such cases should be dispensed with before a president is sworn-in

…I looked at the charges they took to the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT), which of them is worth taking to court, none. For instance, someone said that the Vice President was not properly nominated. But the laws says that election adjudication is in two parts; the first part is pre-election matter, while the second one is post-election matter.

Selection of candidates is pre-election matter, you now took that one to the Court of Appeal after the election and they said they could not adjudicate on it. If they do so, the Supreme Court will rubbish it.

What of the issue of winning Abuja before you can be President?

Look at the definition by the constitution, it says the person that must be declared as the President must have 1/3 in 2/3 states and Abuja, it is a combination of the states and Abuja. That is in 2/3 of 36 states of the federation.