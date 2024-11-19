Retained Revenue: FG Records 73.8% Projection Shortfall To N12.74trn

Share

The Federal Government realized N12.74 trillion of its projected 2024 retained revenue as of August 2024. The figure represents 73.8 per cent short of N17.25 trillion targeted retained revenue for the same period.

The shortfall is attributed to the windfall tax, which is yet to be realized, according to the Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) for the 2025 budget obtained by New Telegraph.

The document put FGN share of oil revenue within the period at N4.09 billion (75per cent performance) while non-oil tax revenues total led N3.81 trillion (a performance of 160.1per cent).

The Company Income Tax and Value Added Tax collection were N1.71 trillion and N530.41 billion, representing 74.5 per cent and 55.1 per cent above their respective targets.

The Customs collection recorded N969.89 billion out of N1.02 trillion (95% of the target). Other revenues amounted to N4.83 trillion, of which Independent revenue was N2.30 trillion.

With respect to performance of expenditure as of August 2024, the document put the amended aggregate expenditure for FY’24 at an estimated N35.06 trillion (an addition of N6.2 trillion to N28.78 trillion), with a pro-rata spending target of N23.37 trillion at the end of August.

“The actual.spending was N16.98 trillion. Of this amount, N7.41 trillion was for debt service, and N3.73 trillion for personnel costs, including pensions. The interest payment on debt was 34.4 per cent over the prorate estimate, with domestic and external debt exceeding their targets by two per cent and 107.7 per cent, respectively.

“Only about N3.65 trillion, out of which N2.55 trillion (34% of the pro-rata budget) has been released for MDAs’ capital expenditure as of the period under review,” MTEF document revealed. For the 2025 fiscal year, the Federal Government has proposed a budget of N47.9 trillion.

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) ratified the figure last Thursday with Atiku Bagudu, Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, confirming the figure as the Council approved the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) for 2025-2027.

According to the minister, government pegged the crude oil benchmark at $75 per barrel, with an oil production target of 2.06 million barrels per day (bpd).

The budget also set the exchange rate at N1,400 per dollar and aims for a gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate of 6.4 per cent. Low revenue has challenge constrained government from meeting its fiscal obligations overtime.

To overcome the revenue constraints, the current administration embarked on fiscal policy reform to ramp up additional revenue by infusing efficiency into tax collection. The government is confident in the outcome of the reforms impacting positively on the economy.

Speaking on the efficacy of economic reform last week, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, represented by the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, at the Nigeria Customs Service conference, said: “My administration began with a clear and unwavering vision – to strengthen Nigeria’s economic base and deliver positive growth and development for the benefit of all Nigerians.

“This vision remains unchanged. In pursuing this vision, we have built upon existing foundations while introducing necessary reforms to adapt to our evolving economic realities.

