Resurgent Red Devils Aim To Build On Momentum

Stunning victories over Manchester City and Arsenal have got the Michael Carrick era off to a good start at Old Trafford, and they have a chance to win a third successive game for the first time since October when Fulham come to town on Sunday.

The Red Devils’ two wins have moved them into the Premier League top four, but, in a tight race for continental qualification, only five points separates them from the bottom half of the table and they will need to put together a solid run of form to maintain their advantage.

Fulham are a part of that battle for Europe and head to Old Trafford with three wins from their last four games, but they have lost two of their last four away fixtures.

The Cottagers have lost three of their last four Premier League trips to Old Trafford and, with the home side in resurgent form, back Manchester United to win on Sunday.

Michael Carrick’s side secured a clean sheet in their last home match against Manchester City and Fulham’s last away game was a 1-0 loss at Leeds.

The last Premier League meeting between these sides at Old Trafford also ended in a 1-0 win for Manchester United, making that a solid correct score pick.

The Cameroon international has scored four goals in nine meetings with Fulham and looks a good anytime goalscorer option