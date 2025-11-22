Resurgent Magpies Can Upset Man City

Newcastle have endured a difficult start to the 2025/26 Premier League season and find themselves just a couple of points above the drop zone, but they may upset the odds and take all three points at St James’ Park on Saturday.

After winning just one of their opening six games, the Magpies have beaten Athletic Bilbao, Tottenham, Fulham and Benfica in their last six matches and are on a five-game winning streak in front of their own fans.

They were unfortunate to lose at home to Liverpool and Barcelona earlier this season, but they could find better fortune when the Citizens visit the north east. Manchester City have put together a good string of results, but they are yet to hit top form on the road and have lost two of their five top-flight away games.

One of these was a 2-1 defeat at Brighton, and Eddie Howe’s side have scored exactly twice in four of their last five home matches, so backing Newcastle to win alongside a 2-1 correct score prediction appeals. The scorer of at least one of those goals may be Nick Woltemade, whose arrival sparked Newcastle’s resurgence.

The Germany international has scored six goals for the Magpies already, and his three goals for his country during the international break made it eight goals in his last 14 games for club and country.