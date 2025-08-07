Resurgent Akintolaism Baring It’s Igbo-Phobic Fangs in Lagos

‘Igbo-phobia’ meaning ‘fear of the Igbo’ did not start today. It has been a peculiarly Nigerian problem since colonial and postcolonial times. If historians were to express history in its truthful essence, they would trace most of Nigeria’s problems to fear, and in this case, fear of the Igbo in Nigeria.

I had cause in this column and elsewhere to write about this Igbophobia and its related more generalised topic of ‘Igbo Question and Its Resolution in Nigeria’. Many Nigerians are genuinely concerned about this problem, but rarely do Nigerian rulers consider it an existential issue because, to a large extent, they are the cause and instigators.

Some academic researchers such as Okwudibia Nnoli probed this social disease in his ‘Ethnic Politics in Nigeria’ and attributed it to urbanisation and its resulting incidences of improper socio-economic management and politically-damaged social integration fuelled by dirty politics by the rulers, both colonial and postcolonial.

For the most part, the Yoruba and other ethnic groups integrated well and related well until politicians started exploiting groups’ ethnic differences for their own political advantage. The Igbo and Yoruba had no problems as people living together in communities until 1930 and particularly the 1940s when politicians carried their quarrels to their respective peoples seeking revenge or support for their parties’ positions. Igbo-phobia in the North, especially in core Hausa/Fulani communities is a different ball game as the British colonial policy of divideand-rule was infused in managing urbanisation by herding Southerners into Sabongaris, Northern nonHausa-Fulanis were forced into Tundunwadas while the indigenes were secluded in traditional cities such as Kano and Yola.

This socio-cultural apartheid led to disastrous consequences. Between 1945 and 1953, there were Jos and Kano Riots, during which many Igbo were killed. This ethnic targeting of the Igbo had been attributed to the actions and speeches of political leaders who, to secure their selfish interests, had held out the Igbo as public enemies. For instance, in 1947, Tafawa Balewa at the inaugural Nigeria Legislature Council meeting had told the British Colonial authority that the Igbo migrants to the North were “invaders” and left for him, such migration must be stopped.

Balewa used federal power to jail Awolowo but protected Akintola. It is that Akintola political tendency that prevails now in Lagos State

Sardauna Ahmadu Bello had in an interview berated the Igbo for always trying to dominate and during FebruaryMarch 1964 plenary of the Northern House of Assembly each member took turns to excoriate and threaten burgeoning Igbo’ communities and their businesses in Northern Region.

Was it any surprise that a military coup by dissident soldiers from several Nigerian ethnic groups was ascribed to the Igbo and tagged “Igbo Coup” and in a revenge-coup, Igbo people both soldiers and civilians were targeted and killed in Northern cities, Yoruba towns of Lagos, Abeokuta and Ibadan. The Onyiuke Commission of Inquiry established that over 50,000 Igbo people perished while the resulting Biafra War consumed over three million people and trillions of naira worth of property.

Since after the Biafra War, Yoruba people as an ethnic group related well with the Igbo, after all whatever grievances the Yoruba harboured against the Igbo had been resolved by the defeat of Biafra and the subjugation of the Igbo which the victorious allies of which the Yoruba is a prominent party handed down to the Igbo.

As members of the victorious party, the Yoruba and North have been ruling Nigeria as they wished without the Igbo causing them troubles. But this happy situation was punctured recently when a political tendency loyal to Chief Samuel Ladoke Akintola, former Premier of Western Region rebelled in 2003 against Awoism that has been the ruling political tendency in Yorubaland. Up till 1999, politics is controlled by the ideological norm of Awoism, which took root in 1951 when Obafemi Awolowo became Premier of Western Region. Awoism has been the ruling idea until 1993 when Awoists took up the challenge of restoring MKO Abiola’s June 12 mandate.

Abiola belonged to the Akintola School of Politics and Thought, but the Awoists backed him especially over his treatment by Northern military oligarchy that cancelled his legitimately won election. President Bola Tinubu belonged to that Abiola group and had claimed a portion in the June 12 struggle which entitled him to claim Awoism the basis upon which the Awoists led by Chief Micheal Ajasin and Abraham Adesanya gave him a slot as governor of Lagos State in 1999. Troubles for the Igbo in Lagos started in 2015 when Tinubu and Muhammadu Buhari forged an alliance, which to Tinubu and his acolytes was resurgence and sustenance of 1964-1966 Akintola-Balewa alliance that rigged the 1964/1965 Western Region election in Akintola’s favour.

Balewa used federal power to jail Awolowo but protected Akintola. It is that Akintola political tendency that prevails now in Lagos State. So, the same rabid hatred/gbo-phobia that Akintola had for the Igbo as revealed by Awolowo is being relived by this Tinubu ‘NeoAkintolaism’ prevailing in Lagos State today controlled by the APC. Recall that Lagos Oba Akiolu had, during 2019 elections, summoned Igbo leaders commanding them to vote APC or risk being drowned in Lagos lagoons.

During the 2023 elections, Lagos State APC officials had subjected the Igbo to harrowing incidents of intimidations and harassments to coerce them to vote APC or stay away from those elections. Mr. Mudashiru Obasa, the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, had threatened to enact laws expropriating and seizing Igbo landed property or make them pay disproportionate fees for title documentation. Mr. Bayo Onanuga had utilised his presidential position for Igbo ethnicbaiting and harassments and in all these, nobody, including President Tinubu, has called these “Igbo haters” to order.