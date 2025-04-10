Resurgence Of Military Rule Setback To Democracy In W’Africa – INEC Chairman

Share

…Announces end of his tenure

The Chairman of Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, has described the resurgence of military rule in four West African countries as a significant setback to democratic governance in the region.

Speaking at the extraordinary General Assembly of the ECOWAS Network of Electoral Commissions (ECONEC) in Banjul, The Gambia, Yakubu expressed disappointment at the reversal of democratic gains in the sub-region.

Reflecting on his tenure as ECONEC Chairman, Yakubu recalled his optimistic remarks at the 2017 ECONEC meeting in Sierra Leone, where he celebrated the fact that every West African nation was under democratic rule at the time.

“It is regrettable that four countries in our region have now slipped into military rule,” he said, expressing hope that democracy would soon be restored in the affected nations.

Yakubu, whose tenure as INEC Chairman is set to conclude later this year, noted that the Banjul meeting would be his final attendance at an ECONEC gathering.

He thanked the regional body for its support during his leadership and urged Election Management Bodies (EMBs) across West Africa to foster stronger ties and deeper collaboration.

“Working closely together is key to deepening democratic governance across the region,” he emphasized, calling for continued commitment to electoral integrity and regional unity.

The extraordinary General Assembly, attended by chairpersons and vice-chairpersons of EMBs from Benin, Cape Verde, Côte d’Ivoire, The Gambia, Ghana, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Nigeria, Senegal, Sierra Leone, and Togo, is addressing critical issues aimed at strengthening electoral processes.

Key agenda items include the review and adoption of a revised draft of the ECONEC statutes and the consideration of Africa’s first-ever electoral resource-sharing database.

The proposed database is seen as an innovative step toward enhancing collaboration and capacity-building among EMBs across the continent.

While in Banjul, Prof. Yakubu is scheduled to join the current ECONEC President, Mr. Konneh Mohamed Kenewui of Sierra Leone, for a series of high-level engagements.

These include visits to key stakeholders, including the Gambian government, as part of ECONEC’s Needs Assessment Mission ahead of The Gambia’s 2026 presidential election.

As Yakubu prepares to exit his role as INEC Chairman, his call for unity and electoral integrity resonates across West Africa, where democratic institutions face mounting challenges.

The outcomes of the ECONEC meeting are expected to chart a path toward stronger electoral systems and renewed hope for democratic governance in the region.

