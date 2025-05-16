Resurgence Of Killings In The North Signals Echoes Of Dark Days (2)

Share

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede had visited Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State and held a robust engagement with community leaders and critical stakeholders in an effort to find enduring peace in Bokkos and its environs.

He urged the people during a town hall meeting to embrace one another and unite towards the realisation of peace and security in the state.

He noted that without peace and harmony, the state would be devoid of any form of development and progress.

General Oluyede pointed out that security forces alone cannot eradicate security threats in the communities without the cooperation and support of the inhabitants.

He called on the people to close ranks with security operatives in the state and collaborate among themselves to enhance proactive detection and elimination of security threats in their communities in order to avert senseless loss of lives.

He further said that the perpetrators of the heinous crimes against defenseless civilians would be identified and made to face the full wrath of the law.

Spread of terrorism

Oluyede had also visited Kalama and Baruten local government areas of Kwara State where he gave marching order to the Nigerian Army to flush out bandits terrorising the people of Baruten and Kaiama local government areas in the state and communities in Borgu in the Kainji forest of Niger State within one month.

He gave the order when addressing troops at the 22 Armoured Brigade, Sobi Cantonment, Ilorin, during the visit, he said the Nigerian Army would not allow the insurgency in the North East to escalate to the North Central.

The COAS said it is the responsibility of the Nigerian Army to protect the territorial integrity of the nation, adding that: “No single part of the territory would be allowed to be taken away by insurgents in any form either in form of bandits or Boko Haram or whatever name they may call it” “The bandits must be flushed out of the Nigerian territory in the next one month.

All of you have promised to fight and recover whatever the insurgents might have taken from the country and I believe you will keep the promise. ‘‘In the next one month, I don’t want to see any one of the insurgents in our borders again.”

Marching order

In a decisive move to address the daunting security challenges in some parts of the country, President Tinubu had issued fresh directives to security and intelligence chiefs to restore peace and stability in troubled parts of the country, saying “enough is enough.”

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu had disclosed this to newsmen after an emergency security and intelligence chiefs meeting with Tinubu at the President’s official residence in the State House, Abuja, recently.

The high-level meeting, convened by the President brought together the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa; Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Mohammed Mohammed; Chief of Defence Intelligence, Gen. Emmanuel Undianeye; Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Mr Oluwatosin Ajayi; and Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Ribadu said, “It was a very detailed and exhaustive briefing session with Mr. President. He has been closely monitoring developments, even while away, and today we had the opportunity to fully update him.

He listened attentively and gave new directives. He is deeply committed to achieving peace and security across the country.”

According to the NSA, the President directed the security agencies to step up coordination with local authorities in areas currently experiencing insecurity, particularly Plateau, Benue, and Borno states, saying the fight against insecurity must involve collaboration with subnational actors.

According to him, “Insecurity is not just a federal government issue. It involves sub-units, state and local governments, because they are closest to the people.

Mr. President has instructed us to work more closely with governors, traditional rulers, and community leaders, especially where issues are rooted in local conflicts.

“He (President Tinubu) insisted that enough is enough. He wants to see results. All the security arms— military, police, intelligence services—are fully deployed and working round the clock.

We believe we’re on the right track, and though not everything is fully resolved, significant improvements have been made.”

While acknowledging persistent challenges, particularly in the North East where remnants of terrorist groups remain active, Ribadu stressed that the nature of insecurity was evolving and that efforts must remain adaptive.

“Borno State has recently seen a spike in incidents, particularly due to IEDs planted by insurgents. These are evil actors, who strike opportunistically when things appear calm. But we have men and women who are working tirelessly, sacrificing sleep, family, and comfort to keep the country safe. Their efforts must be acknowledged,” he explained.

Nigerian Governors’

Forum Nigeria Governors ‘Forum meeting with Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, over the increasing insecurity in the country, followed after Tinubu’s emergency meeting with security and intelligence chiefs in Abuja.

The Forum Chairman and Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq had led a delegation of the Forum to commiserate with Mutfwang and people of Plateau over the recent attacks and killing of over 100 persons in some communities of Bokkos, Bassa and Riyom LGAs the state.

The delegation was received by Mutfwang at the New Government House Little Rayfield Jos. Abdulrazaq while speaking during the visit said, “on behalf of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum and the people of our states, I bring you sincere words of condolences on the unfortunate events in which many of our compatriots have lost their lives.

“We call on leaders and influencers across all communities and sectors in Plateau to join His Excellency in the task of uniting the people and restoring sustainable peace.

Leaders, including youth leaders, should come together to speak strongly against violence of any kind. We urge that we resolve our differences through dialogue, fair negotiations, mutual respect, and perspective taking.

“Sustainable development can be a mirage in an atmosphere of tension and violence. Plateau is full of potentials especially in agriculture and tourism. But these potentials could be affected negatively if we allow violence or threats of it to define how people see our communities.

“We commend His Excellency the Governor of Plateau State Caleb Mutfwang for his leadership at this critical moment. Our visit is to express our solidarity with Governor Mutfwang and the government and good people of Plateau State.

We pray to God Almighty to repose the souls of the victims and restore peace to our communities.”

Joint security operations

In a bid to tackle the prevailing insecurity in some parts of the North Central geo-political zone, governors of the region resolved to launch joint security operations, with a view to flushing out the criminal elements in the region.

Nasarawa State governor, Abdullahi Sule, who doubles as the chairman, North Central Governors’ Forum, disclosed this when presiding over an expanded state Security Council meeting at the Government House in Lafia recently.

He said the decision to carry out the joint security operations in the North Central geo-political region was reached at the meeting of the governors in the North Central held recently in Abuja.

Sule hinted that the joint security operations aims to rid the region of criminals, especially bandits and kidnappers and other armed criminal elements terrorizing the region.

He explained that the measure became necessary following recent security challenges that occurred in Plateau, Benue and parts of Kwara states.

According to him, part of the reasons for convening the expanded security council meeting was to further deliberate on the outcome of series of meetings held very recently in Abuja by way of taking proactive measures to safeguard the lives of the people of the state.

He disclosed, “one of the reasons why we needed to have this meeting, as you know, starting from Wednesday last week, we had the Progressive Governor’s Forum and Northern Governors Forum meetings, which ran late at night into the early hours of Thursday.

During those meetings, we discussed extensively on the issue of security. “As a matter of fact, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Musa, was part of our meeting, and we discussed a lot of things to be done.

The following day, Thursday, we had the NEC meeting where we further discussed on issues of security, especially as it affects some of the states presently witnessing more security challenges, Plateau, Benue and Kwara in particular. All of these states are located in North Central.

“After the meeting, both of the issues discussed, we felt it is necessary for us to meet under the North Central Governors’ Forum. We also met on Thursday, where again we discussed areas of common interest.

It was during that discussion that we came up with the ideas of some kind of joint efforts where we are going to look at the Wamba – Bokkos axis because it has remained a flash point.”

The governor further revealed that other areas to be covered by the joint security operations include some areas bordering Nasarawa, Benue and Kogi states.

“These are three areas that we are going to work with our neighbours to ensure that we bring the situation to a halt,” he said.

He said governors of the region are fully aware of the possibility of bandits and terrorists fleeing from the heightened military operations in Borno State, and other state in the North West, to try to escape into Nasarawa State.

According to him, “We are also aware that most of these criminals because of the increased efforts by the security agencies in Borno, as well as these three Northwestern states and, of course, now, our neighbours, we believe very strongly that some of these people would run into Nasarawa State, and it is better for us to sit down and be proactive rather than wait until something happens and we begin to take action.

‘‘It is one of the major reasons why we said we are going to meet with the security agencies. So I can fully brief you about what and what is being expected and what is being planned. And what we need to do.”

He cited instances of recent convergence of some of the fleeing bandits, especially around the Sardauna Forest in Toto Local Government Area, as well as the Farin Tsauni.

He assured that his administration, as well as governors of the North Central are closely monitoring the area with a view to taking appropriate measures to address the matter.

