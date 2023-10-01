Resurgence of Insecurity: Zamfara Parents Seek Dialogue With Bandits

Some parents of the abducted female students of the Federal Univer- sity Gusau (FUG) in Zamfara State, have voted for negotiation with abductors of their wards as a preferable option to secure their immediate release. Bandits in large numbers had invaded hostels of female students of FUG, Friday last week and kidnapped scores of students to their yet-to-be identified enclave, which up till the time of filing this report, the victims were still being held hostage.

A father of one of the victims, who simply identified himself as Dan Barakallahu, for safety reasons, in an interview with Sunday Telegraph, said that the most irritating and awful thing about the incident is that when he put a call through the telephone of his daughter last Wednesday, “a male who picked the telephone and shouted, ‘bring that phone’ and he immediately switched it off.”

He continued: “What I learnt is that she hid the cell phone with her but unfortunately was discovered by the bandits and they seized it. I couldn’t sleep that night because I did not know what would happen to her in the hands of bandits for discovering the phone with her. “Again, the management of the University has refused to brief us on any effort being made to bring back our children; neither the state nor the Federal Government is telling us anything.

“We are only left in suspense and hopelessness, left in hopelessness because the governments have just engaged themselves in a blame game instead of embarking on the needful.” He added: “Should the situation remain the same, we would have no option than to mobilize ourselves and form a forum with a view to organize for monies from groups and individuals before contacting the bandits ourselves for negotiation for the release of our children as parents did in Kebbi State.”

Another disturbed father, who also has chosen not to have his identity published, has challenged the two warring governments, to do away with political feud and face the reality, adding that, “The bandits do not know what is politics, they are absolutely illiterates to the extent they only believe in receiving payments for ransom”. He swiftly rejected the idea of embarking on a kinetic option on the bandits as the position adopted by the Zamfara State Government.

He said: “The level of alleged corruption amongst the leaders of the security agencies to carry out the job could not easily facilitate the conquering of banditry and other heinous crimes in the state”. The return of abduction of students in Zamfara State, has thrown a lot of parents into apprehension as the continuation of this may have an adverse effect on enrolment in schools, thereby leading to an upsurge in the out of schools children.

According to them, they prefer giving their daughters out in early marriage than watching them end up in the hands of some beasts in human form. Sunday Telegraph findings revealed that banditry is back in full force in the state, making it impossible for residents to engage in legitimate activities. A Source close to the Zamfara State government confided in the Newspaper that even some government officials are not positively disposed to taking the fight to the bandits, but rather opted for negotiation or dialogue.

Our Source said: “The fear is that, the bandits always visit what is done to them by the troops on armless communities, the troops are not there when they retaliate and even if the attacks would last for 10 hours, nobody helps or intervenes in favour of the helpless villagers.” This is just one of the many cases of resurgence of insecurity occasioned by abductions and killings which some states in the country have to deal with since Monday, May 29, when the current dispensation came into being.

From Benue State to Nasarawa State, Plateau State to Niger State, Imo State to Ondo State, it is either the killings of residents by gunmen to abduction of students and attacks on security men. It has been horrendous in the last six weeks. Commissioner of Information, Culture and Tourism in Benue, Mr. Mathew Abo, was abducted at his residence at Zaki-Biam in Ukum Local Government Area. He is still in the custody of his abductors who are demanding a ransom of N50 million.

The latest of series of the abductions was that of an HND II student of the Department of Science Laboratory, Miss Taye Anoke of the Nasarawa State Polytechnic, Isa Mustafa Agai Polytechnic Lafia, where the student was kidnapped after bandits attacked the Polytechnic Community of Ombi during which she was whisked away. She has since regained her freedom from her abductors after allegedly payment of N300, 000 from the initial N50 million earlier demanded by her abductors.

In Niger State, the insecurity challenge is being curtailed as security agencies have stepped up their game in the past two months except for pockets of attacks in hard to reach communities. However, the attacks in parts of Shiroro and Paikoro Local Government Areas left some villagers still residing in various Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps. Some of the IDPs told our correspondent that the Bandits threatened to take over their ancestral homes.

When asked what could be responsible for the attacks, they said basically it is about money making and claiming territories. One of the victims in Kafin Koro town in Paikoro LGA, who simply gave his name as Emmanuel, said he and others went through hell in the hands of the bandits as they were subjected to daily beating until ransoms were paid for their release. Another victim, who also gave her first name only as Theresa, said she was threatened with marriage to their Commander if ransom was not paid.

Sources in the security circle said this is very dangerous. One of our sources, who did not want to be identified because he is not authorised to talk about it said: “The ques- tion is that Tinubu should ensure that we do not return to the Buhari era, where the governments just condemn such actions. “As I am talking with you, they have not released the girls abducted in Zamfara. People are like what is really happening? There should be a new way of doing things.

“I understand that the government underground is trying to devise a new strategy that will lead to the release of the victims. But there is need for quick intervention and more importantly because there is a major problem with Nigeria and Niger because of the Coup, and so leveraging on them. Some of this people do hit and run to those places. Internally, it is what the gov- ernment must work on now so that it does not escalate to the point where the bandits will have the upper hand.”

A senior police officer also weighing – in on the issue said: “It is still a security issue in the country. The situation is not getting better. As a matter of fact, it is getting worse. The country is not getting better. “It is not good at all. Any attack on the security agent is an attack on the state. It is a danger signal to anarchy. That is the last hope of the government. When you are attacking security agencies, it shows that it is a disapproval of the gov- ernment in power.