Resurgence of coups, a big problem for Africa –Ubi

With the resurgence of coups in West Africa, is democracy failing in the sub-region and is ECOWAS helpless in this situation?

It is a very sad situation the we find ourselves in Africa but much more important is that we should begin to ask ourselves why incessant coups and military protests within a very short time frame in the region. Since the turn of the millennium, we thought things have changed because a lot of countries in Africa actually embraced democracy, but right now, what I see is an African shame of progress. What is happening is taking us back to the period of early independence. Exactly, the situation today is where we find ourselves in the early days of independence and we are retrogressing backwards. This resurgence of military coups is a big problem not only for West Africa but across Africa as a whole. So, I think we need to do something urgently.

One of the reasons behind these coups is bad governance. What would you say about that?

I will not say that there is any justification for coup plotting because it is an aberration as far as we all know. But much more importantly, the question is: Why are the military coming back into politics. The next question is: Why are the civilians themselves jubilating when these things happen? I once did an article on the topic: ‘Is liberal democracy failing in Africa or Africa failing under liberal democracy?’ I look at it from both ways because liberal democracy is actually failing because of a cocktail of reason which is very complex. Some of them are weak economy, ethnicity, sit-tight presidency and permanent presidency and a host of other factors. If you listen to coup speeches right from the 60s until today, a lot of factors come into play, mismanagement, maladministration, leadership ineptitude and corruption. But one thing that was not there in the 50s and 60s that has been added is insecurity. If you listen to the coup that has taken place recently across West Africa, they all raise one issue aside from the other challenges that we talked about, which is insecurity. The government is incapable of managing insecurity and all that. If you look at the Mali situation; that was what happened because the rebels were gaining an advantage over the military. But that is not enough evidence. I think the governments in these countries have to sit up and look at the reasons for this. Government in the 21st century should be people-oriented and development focus. We should be proactive in terms of peace and security. We shouldn’t be looking at preventives and early warning signals because if we put in place things that could safeguard the people, eradicate poverty, and put infrastructures to enable businesses and investments to come in and employment, I think this could stem coups in Africa. Right now, as far as the globe is concerned, West Africa is a hot spot and much more importantly the Sahel region is the hottest among the regions.

We have seen a lot of these countries that plot coups having alliances with the Western world, especially Russia. What is your take on that?

No doubt that we have a lot of foreign influence in Africa, and if you look at African history with regard to the West, you will know that they have been here. So, sometimes, you can’t divorce what is happening in Africa from Western influence and the superpowers. For me, I think that governments in Africa or nations in Africa have to relate with who they will benefit more from. I’m not actually saying that they actually give credence to the coup. I’m not saying that the Russians did it or the Americans or any of the European countries did it but if you look at the trend in the last few months, there has been this talk about the African renaissance, economic renaissance and the fact that we have to move away from that attachment with the west and our former colonial masters. If you listen to Mali’s broadcast a few days ago, Mali is saying that they are now moving away from the French language and trying to adopt their own language. This is what we should be thinking. I’m not supporting what the coup plotters are doing but this is what we should be thinking. I think we should now create an identity for ourselves and part of the problems in Africa and part of the reasons these things are happening is because we really do not have an identity. We have borrowed identity. For instance, we should have a history and our history, culture and language should create that identity. Once we begin to do that, we begin to move away from these unconstitutional changes of government. The legal frameworks are there, the African Union and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). But these frameworks too are actually not really working out. Why is it like that? First, we are talking about the problems of semantics and sometimes it is not very easy to define most of the concepts and issues there. We also talked about the problem of acceptability by these nations across Africa. Our leaders within multinational institutions like AU, ECOWAS and other regional bodies should look for a better way to ameliorate the problems of military protest or unconstitutional change of government in Africa. I think what is happening is something we need to sit up and begin to look for answers. We have to start looking for solutions from within. The solutions also have to come from outside but we know our problems and we have to find the solutions from the inside. We should stop adopting everything from the West hook, line and sinker. We should adopt and adapt and look at the socio-cultural dynamics of our system and look at the political system that we are operating. It is not everything we should bring in and we should begin to look for alternatives.

There is a problem of sovereignty and the coup plotters are saying that nobody should interfere but President Bola Tinubu as the chairman of the ECOWAS has said the regional body would not tolerate a coup, can sovereignty be a defence in this kind of situation?

Looking at the issue of non-interference and non-intervention in the internal affairs of other countries and many countries adopt this as their foreign policy options and objectives, but even with that nonintervention and non-interference clause, we also have an International System of Responsibility to Protect, which revolves around human security. So, it depends on when you can intervene, especially when the situation has become a pogrom or degenerating into genocide. But in this situation, if you are not intervening or interfering, you are only mediating. What the high-powered delegation President Bola Tinubu has sent would do is just to mediate and see what can be done to bring back democracy in Niger. I think it is not wrong that countries are actually intervening. So, ECOWAS headed by our president is doing the right thing and that is what he should do irrespective of the closure of borders and all that. I think there should be communication with the coup plotters to end the issue. Whether we like it or not, democracy remains a better form of government because we can’t degenerate into an authoritarian regime and dictatorship. We should look at what is going on across the globe but much more importantly, whatever democracy we have adopted, whether it is liberal democracy or whatever form, we should make sure it aligns with our socio-cultural dynamics.

Do you have any proposal having studied democracies in Africa and how powerful and influential is ECOWAS, particularly, when it comes to matters like this?

The options are always there and we have to act and work within the ambit of the legal frameworks. But aside from the legal frameworks, individual nations could actually intervene in this kind of situation. But it is a matter of accepting it. If these nations actually accepted the conventions they made and try to adopt them as legal frameworks, these coups wouldn’t have occurred in the first place. This is where we should work on; trying to make nations accept these legal frameworks as documents that will help build Africa of our dream. So, my advice would be that nations that are close to Niger and have better friendly relations with them should intervene in terms of mediation and talk to the leader of the coup plotters and see how they could come to a proper settlement and have the release the president, who is in captivity. I think they should give the coup plotters a leeway to move out slowly because it happened in São Tomé and Príncipe when former President Olusegun Obasanjo went there and told coup plotters to come out and negotiate a way out of power.