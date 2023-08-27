Resurgence Of Coup In Africa And Challenge Of Good Governance

Historically, the first coup in Africa was staged in Egypt in the year 1952. It terminated the reign of King Farouk. In the West African sub region, it was in Togo in the year 1963, which ended the government of Silvia Olympio.

Afterwards, other countries in West Africa like Ghana, Nigeria experienced military intervention in the political affairs of their respective countries. The reason always given by the military, whenever and wherever they intervened in politics is the inability of the political elites to “play the game according to the rules”.

In other words: the political class has failed to live up to the expectation of the masses that voted them into power. As such, the military intervention is to correct the mistakes of the political elites or in some cases as revolutionary regimes that intervened to deal with common social ills in Africa such as nepotism, favoritism, tribalism and the likes. However, the question is have the military been able to do better than the political elites they claimed has fallen below expectations? In my own opinion and as regards West Africa in particular, the answer is capital No.

To start with, the issue of corruption as a major problem facing Nigeria today was introduced by the military. Not that the political class were without the bad eggs, but for the fact that the military guys knew they secured power through the barrel of guns and were not responsible to anyone, which made them unacceptable to nobody. Another dimension to the issue of coup is the external factors which was very crucial in the past and also in recent times. Most of the coups executed in West Africa were masterminded from outside the sub region.

During the Cold War, the rivalry between the West and the East on the one hand. On the other hand was the problem of neocolonialism; a situation whereby the ex-colonial power continued to dominate the newly independent nation state. A common occurrence in Francophone countries of Africa. Also of importance is democracy and the democratization of Africa.

The erroneous belief that democracy is the best form of government needs a critical evaluation in the case of Africa. It was the combination of all these factors that is influencing the recent developments in West Africa that now makes coup a recrence issue. I’m of the strong opinion that most of what is happening in West Africa today is caused by the way and manner the Western World is running the affairs of their allies in the sub-region.

It is a fact that the majority of the countries in West Africa are pro-West. It is also a fact that their relationship with the West has given them no significant gains over the years. Rather, the West has continued to milk them through various policies that are only beneficial to the West to the detriment of the African States.

More particular is the situation in Francophone West Africa States. France and its Francophonie philosophy is to continue the domination of all her ex-colonies in all sectors, be it social, political and economic. Categorically, it is France’s activities that led to the coup in Mali, Chad, Burkina Faso and also Guinea that has always been against France’s obnoxious policies since the colonial period. The situation in Niger is not different. I think what hastened the rejection of France’s exploitation by West African countries was the killing of Muamar Gadaffi by the Western coalition in 2011.

Gadaffi was for many years a stabilizing figure in the whole of Sahel. The ever-increasing Boko Haram membership, banditry, militia groups, ravaging the whole of Sahel, the sub region of West and Central Africa today is as a result of the vacuum created by the absence of Gadaffi and peace in Libya.

In conclusion, the resurgence of coup in Africa is as a result of the worsening political situation in the continent. The root of the problem is more related to the pattern of relationship between Africa and her Western allies who are more interested in the exploitation of her natural resources, through many unfavorable policies. Alternative provided by Russia is what we’re witnessing now in West Africa.