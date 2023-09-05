Resumption: Oyo Govt Serves Shanties Around Public Schools Quit Notice

Oyo state Governor, Seyi Makinde, has given a week’s quit notice to businesses built and operating along public school fences in the state.

Makinde gave the directive on Tuesday shortly after a midnight inspection of some public schools across, Ibadan, the Oyo state capital city.

He was accompanied by Commissioners, Prince Dotun Oyelade (Ministry of Information and Orientation), Mojeed Mogbanjubola (Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources) and Biodun Aikomo (Ministry of Justice/Attorney-General) and Chief Press Secretary, Mr Sulaimon Olanrewaju, among others.

Some of the public schools visited include New Eden Pry School, Mokola; Oba Akinbiyi Secondary School, Mokola; St Gabriel Secondary School, Sabo, Seven Days Adventist Secondary School, Oke-Ado, Ibadan.

Speaking with reporters, Governor Makinde said the decision to sack the shops and business owners stemmed from the need to allow students to concentrate more on their studies, stressing that “Our children, the students are on holiday now. We have identified certain things that we know do not make learning conducive for students.

“In some of the schools we have been to, you see shanties being built by the school fence, even at St Gabriel here, the entrance is almost blocked by people having shops very close to the school entrance. That is not conducive to learning.

“So, what we have done is to go round the schools and we are saying that if you have anything attached to the fence of a school, you must remove them. So, we are going to give them about a week to remove those things and we will clear everything so that when our children are coming back to school, we know they are coming into a conducive environment for learning.

“You will see traders having to erect their structures by the fence of our public schools. Our concern is that, if we want our children to assimilate what they are learning in school, is it right that there should be a market or selling point in that place?

“So, we are saying anyone who has built or erected shops or business centres attached to the fence of any public school throughout Oyo state, they should go and remove it. We give them one week for them to comply so that before our children will resume back to school, we would have cleaned up their environment and they will be able to learn in an environment that is conducive for learning”, he said.