Resumption: NNPP Stalwart Seeks End To Frequent Change Of Textbooks

As schools resume across most states yesterday, a South West stalwart of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi, has cautioned both government and private schools operators against the frequent and unnecessary change of textbooks every academic session.

Ajadi, who is also a businessman and philanthropist, expressed concern over the economic strain on parents, stating that many families are already struggling under the weight of the current economic hardship and that more burden should not be placed on them.

In a statement he issued yesterday, Ajadi said in the past, it was common practice for younger siblings to reuse textbooks passed down from older ones, a practice that helped ease financial burdens on households. According to him, “the attitude of both private and government schools in changing text books every term has forced many parents to continuously buy new books every term for different classes.