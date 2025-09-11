Resumption Controversy: Ezekwesili Asks Senate To Recall Natasha

Former Minister of Education Dr Obiageli Ezekwesili yesterday asked the Senate to recall Senator Natasha AkpotiUduaghan.

In a statement, she urged Nigerians to unify their voices and take a collective stand against the Senate’s “constitutional assault,” which, according to her, has been ongoing for six months. She said: “Six months have passed since the unconstitutional suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan on March 6.

“The representative of Kogi Central was suspended following her allegation of sexual harassment against Senate President Godswill Akpabio. “These six months have witnessed an unprecedented assault on constitutional principles, judicial authority, and the very foundations of our democratic institutions.

“Rather than transparently investigate the allegation against the Senate President, an errant political class has used this opportunity to taunt citizens on how successfully they have captured the Nigerian state, perpetrating unlimited abuse with zero accountability or fear of consequences.”

The Senate justified its latest decision on Akpoti-Uduaghan with the claim that “the matter remains sub judice,” and that until the judicial process is concluded, no administrative action could be taken to facilitate her resumption. Ezekwesili said: “This reasoning is fundamentally flawed. “The Senate cannot use pending litigation as justification to prolong an already unconstitutional suspension that has exceeded its own prescribed limits.