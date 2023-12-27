Resume in 7-Days or face legal action, NGO warns Osun JUSUN

World Institute for Peace has issued a 7-day ultimatum to the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria in Osun State to call off its strike or face legal action. The group also called on the Federal Government to increase the salaries of military personnel.

Executive Director Lamina Omotoyosi made the calls at a press conference on Monday in Osogbo. According to Omotoyosi, the ongoing strike by JUSUN in the state has disrupted the judicial process and denied citizens their right to a fair and timely trial. The group said: “The ongoing strike has disrupted the judicial process and denied citizens their right to a fair and timely trial. “This strike action undermines the principles of justice and hampers the overall functioning of the legal system.”