Resume In 7-Day Or Face Legal Action, NGO Warns Osun JUSUN

A Non-Governmental Organisation, the World Institute for Peace has issued a 7-day ultimatum to the leadership of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) in Osun to call off their ongoing strike or face legal action.

The group also called on the Federal Government to increase the salary of the country’s military personnel, noting that they were not being adequately compensated for their sacrifices and dedication to the nation.

The Executive Director, World Institute for Peace, Lamina Omotoyosi, gave the warning during a press conference on Monday in Osogbo, Osun State capital.

According to Omotoyosi, the ongoing strike by JUSUN in the state has disrupted the judicial process and denied citizens their right to a fair and timely trial.

He noted that the strike undermines the principles of justice and hampers the overall functioning of the legal system.

He said, “World Institute for Peace emphasizes the importance of a functioning judiciary system in upholding the rule of law and ensuring justice for all citizens.

“The ongoing strike by the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria, Osun Chapter, has disrupted the judicial process and denied citizens their right to a fair and timely trial. This strike action undermines the principles of justice and hampers the overall functioning of the legal system.

“We, therefore, issue a 7-day ultimatum to the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), Osun Chapter, to call off their strike and resume their duties immediately.

“We believe that dialogue and negotiation should be the primary means of resolving disputes, and it encourages both parties involved to engage in constructive discussions to find a mutually beneficial solution. However, if the union fails to comply with this ultimatum, we will have no choice but to pursue legal action against the organisation.”

Speaking on the sacrifices of the country’s military personnel, Omotoyosi said there is a need to increase their salaries to reflect the risks and challenges they faced.

He said apart from recognition of their sacrifices, the increment in the military salary would also lead to motivation and retention.

Speaking further, Omotoyosi noted that an increment in the military personnel’s salary would enhance professionalism, address corruption and misconduct and also strengthen the country’s national security.

He added, “Our Institute recognizes the crucial role played by the military in maintaining peace and security within Nigeria. However, it is disheartening to note that military personnel are not adequately compensated for their sacrifices and dedication to the nation.

“We strongly urge the Federal Government to increase military salaries to reflect the risks and challenges faced by these brave men and women.

“The military personnel in Nigeria faces numerous challenges, including combating insurgency, terrorism, and maintaining internal security.

“These tasks require immense physical and mental strength, as well as a high level of professionalism. It is only fair that their salaries are commensurate with the risks they undertake and the responsibilities they bear.

“By increasing military salaries, the government can demonstrate its appreciation for their service and motivate them to continue their selfless commitment to the nation.

“The Nigerian military plays a crucial role in safeguarding the nation’s security and territorial integrity. However, the sacrifices made by military officers often go unnoticed, particularly in terms of their remuneration.

“Increasing the salaries of Nigerian military personnel is essential to recognize their dedication, motivate their performance, and ensure the long-term effectiveness of the armed forces”