Results For 2022 National Personnel Audit Will Be Ready Soon – UBEC

The Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) has said the results of the 2022 National Personnel Audit (NPA) for school census and learning assessment in basic education institutions in the country were almost ready for release.

The Executive Secretary of the UBEC, Dr Hamid Bobboyi, made the disclosure while fielding questions from newsmen during a one-day colloquium with the theme, “The Nigerian Child: Dynamics of Educational Opportunities” on Monday in Abuja, organised by the Commission in honour of late Professor Gidado Tahir, the former executive secretary of UBEC.

According to him, Prof Gidado was one of the key promoters of basic education in Nigeria, and the topic of the Commission aimed to see how the Commission could address issues in basic education within the context of the legacies left behind by Gidado.

He said: “UBEC has always been involved in this kind of project because we have always believed that you need to engage, discuss and strategize and get involved in research projects that can help you understand better those challenges and how best to address them.

“So it is a continuous process. We have always been engaging in this kind of colloquium, we have an outstanding research team and as you know, we also processing the results of the 2022 National Personnel Audit for school census as well as the assessment of learning in education, which is one of the largest in Africa that will give us an idea of whether our children are learning or not and areas which we are having difficulties.

“So we are engaging this. We have to do it for the interest of the basic education sector and its development in Nigeria.

“The results of the National Personnel Audit is almost ready. Our hope is to launch both the National Assessment of Learning as well as the personnel audit in July or there about,” he added.

The UBEC boss however, stressed the need for the National Population Commission to conduct census which would help in carrying out their functions.

“The only disappointment is on one issue that I needed to raise. You cannot get the number of out of school children from there for the simple fact that you need the population figures of the various age groups from National Population Commission and the National population Commission has not provided this.

“The estimate they have been making are no longer relevant so that is the reason why they are very desperate for a national census that can can give us an idea of our accurate population,” Bobboyi added.