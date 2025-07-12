Result Collation: Heavy Security At LASIEC Headquarters

There was a heavy security presence at Lancaster Street in the Sabo Yaba area of Lagos State, headquarters of the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC), on Saturday ahead of the collation of Local Government elections results.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that the security officials from different police special squads were barricaded with all sorts of rifles and combat ammunition.

No fewer than four armoured vehicles and 10 police patrol vehicles are stationed on the street, with fierce-looking policemen positioned across the head office of the state electoral commission.

Scores of armed policemen were also scattered inside the LASIEC head office, with electoral officials going in and out of the building.

The final collation of results in the chairmanship and councillorship elections would be announced at the centre by Justice Bola Okikiolu-Ighile.

It was earlier reported that voting officially ended in Saturday’s chairmanship, vice-chairman and councillorship elections in Lagos State around 3 pm.

Voting lasted six hours from 9 am to 3 pm, as directed by the electoral umpire, and the voting took place in the 20 Local Government Areas and the 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) of the state.

With the conclusion of voting, LASIEC officials moved to the next stage, which is the sorting and counting of results in the presence of election observers and party agents, as well as some voters who stayed behind to monitor the process.

From the PU level, the votes recorded would be transferred to the ward level and then to the local government offices of LASIEC for eventual collation at the LASIEC head office in the Yaba area of the state.

Generally, 15 parties were confirmed to have participated in the elections across the state, but low voter turnout marred the election.