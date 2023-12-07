Restructuring: Yoruba Monarchs, CYE Jointly Request Adoption Of 2014 National Confab

The traditional rulers in Yorubaland have joined forces with the socio-cultural group: Council of Yoruba Elders (CYE), in calling for the excavation, adoption, and implementation of the 2014 National Confab report conducted during President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration, particularly, the restructuring of the country.

While briefing journalists at the CYE Headquarters, in Ibadan, the Oyo State on Thursday, on their recent tour to some monarchs, the Secretary General, Dr Victor Taiwo, applauded the Yoruba Obas Forum for their support on the calls for excavation, adoption, and implementation of the 2014 national confab.

Dr Taiwo said, “We express our profound and unreserved gratitude to the body of our traditional rulers known as Yoruba Obas Forum (YOF) for giving us their unalloyed support for the initiative CYE has undertaken along the line of calling for the excavation of the 2014 CONFAB report and the general push for the urgent restructuring of the country.

“Our gratitude, therefore, knows no bounds to these our fathers for their burning concerns and support. I’m so glad that our fathers have now keyed into our agenda on the restructuring of this country. Our recent visit to our highly respected fathers proved productive as they pledged their unflinching support for our struggle on restructuring.

“Over the weekend, I led a delegation of CYE to the palaces of our traditional rulers which include the Deputy President of Yoruba Obas Forum, the Elerinmo of Erinmo Ijesa, Oba Micheal Odunayo Ajayi Arowotawa II; the paramount ruler of Ijesaland, Oba (Dr) Gabriel Adekunle Aromolaran; the Ogunsua of Modakeke, His Royal Majesty Oba Joseph Olubiyi Toriola Ajibise Ogo 1, and we got a positive response from all of them.

“With the several calls from across the nationalities of the country that have been applauding our initiative and requesting collaborations on the restructuring project, we must first and foremost thank the members of the Yoruba delegates to the 2014 national confab.

“Many of whom we have been in deep consultations with and who have pledged their total support and unreserved cooperation, most especially our main man Prof. Bolaji Akinyemi, the Vice Chairman of the confab; formerly Chief, but now His Royal Majesty Oba Olu Falae the leader of the Yoruba delegates, and Barrister Bisi Adegbuyi who has taken up the challenge of coordinating the contemporary delegates.

“Now, with the pledged support and cooperation of the Yoruba delegates, the field is now open for the concerned minds and the delegates of the other nationalities or geo-political zones of the country alike to un-hang their boots and head for the field.

"Thus we call for formal communications for collaboration with us which are to be forwarded to the Office of the Secretary-General, Council of Yoruba Elders via the following WhatsApp number 08126923916." Victor Taiwo said.