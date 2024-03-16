Restructuring Will Start Soon – Iyunade

Prophet Dare Iyunade, the President of Pentecostal Sanctuary Bible Ministries, Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, has urged Nigerians to be patient with the current administration in Nigeria, saying that there will be restructuring of the country starting from the government, adding that this will continue under subsequent governments.

Iyunade said further that Nigeria will become the centre of the world mission, and that the mass migration of people is part of God’s plan, but that there is hope for Nigerians. The cleric stated this, while addressing the media in the church premises on the 28th Anniversary of the establishment of the Ministry and it’s 22nd Annual Convention, which holds between Sunday March 17 and Sunday March 24, 2024 with the theme; “Divine Turnaround.”

While saying that Nigeria would soon get out of her current economic hardship, Prophet Iyunade said that God assured him of gradual change in the country, and that her currency will still regain it’s value. “Nigerians should be patient, the government will have solid structure in Nigeria as there will be restructuring starting from this government and this will continue under subsequent governments. “We should/must keep praying for the President of this country so that he would be able to execute the hidden manifestoes he had in his hands before he won the election.

“The present government is only preparing the ground, someone else would complete the work they started. “I see God of vengeance arising over the case of Nigeria. Imminent disaster is coming upon all troublers of Nigeria. “Conspiracy will happen in Nigeria. It will be a big one. It is being cooked now. They will attempt it, but because God is not in it, it will fail as no amount of protesters or agitations for secession will succeed. It is not the plan of God for Nigeria to be divided,” he said.

The man of God then advised Nigerian leaders to encourage indigenous companies rather than the present preference for foreign companies. He stated that the said conspiracy has already started with the way some people massively stocked dollars with a huge amount of money leading to high exchange rate. The Prophet berated some Nigerians, who he said collect bribes to give people jobs in ministries and government agencies, saying that this was not so in the past, while recalling that

he had influenced jobs for people in federal and state governments agencies and ministries in the past without offering bribe to anyone.

According to him, the current recession in Nigeria is global, but that Nigeria is too wasteful with reference to duplication of government agencies. He stressed that restructuring is a gradual process, and commended the Ministry of Interior and the Federal Government for making it easy for people to procure international passports online both at home and abroad.

On the South Western part of Nigeria, he advised that the people of the region must stop all forms of rebellion against the development of the country. He said that God is warning the region against continually fueling rebellion, adding that the South West leaders should go back to their forefathers’ ideology that he said made them experienced a great development in Africa with the example of establishing the first television station in West Africa and even earlier than some European countries.

“Ogun State needs a lot of prayers as this state is not progressing inspire of having one of the best IGRs. We need to pray so that we will not be breeding poverty in the state and for her not to be backward amongst the comity of states. “Those governing the state are trying, but the spiritual assessments are not worthy of commendation,” he said. He however, said that this is a season of hardship and persecution/trial for all believers, but urged them to hold unto their faith firmly.

On the Annual Convention of the Ministry, he said that it will start with Convention Rally on Sunday March 17 at 3pm, followed by Revival from Monday March 18 to Thursday March 21 at 5pm daily. According to him, there will be Ministers’/Workers’ Conference from Tuesday March 19 to Thursday March 21 at 9am daily, while Friday March 22 is for praise night at 10pm and the event would be rounded off with Thanksgiving/Ordination Service on Sunday March 24 at 10am.