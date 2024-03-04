Restructuring: The task before Tinubu, Echoes of restructuring as Nigerians await fulfillment of Tinubu’s campaign promise

Unlike former President Muhammadu Buhari, who failed to heed the call for restructuring of Nigeria, President Bola Tinubu seems to be in synch with advocates of tinkering of restructuring of Nigeria, which will tinker with the country’s present governance structure in order to set it on the path of progress Advocates of restructuring, which has been a recurring decimal since the advent of Nigeria’s Fourth Republic in 1999, predicate their demand on the need to re-tool the Nigerian federalism by tinkering with items on the Exclusive and Concurrent Legislative lists as contained in the 1999 Constitution (as amended). It was advanced that devolution of power to the states will trigger rapid development as the Federal Government, with its enormous power and responsibility, seems to be the only government in place given the 65 items it has powers on in the Exclusive Legislative List.

It has been argued that the unitary constitution/system of government presently in place under the guise of a federal system has failed to solve the country’s numerous problems hence restructuring cannot be more urgent than now that Nigeria is faced with several existential threats. There are some other advocates of restructuring, who want a return to regional government. To them, the present 36-state structure is no longer sustainable given that most of them are unviable as evident from their inability to even pay salaries of workers. Proponents of this arrangement are of the view that proliferation of states has continued to impede the country’s development and they made reference to India with a population of over 1.4 billion people with only 28 states, while Nigeria, with a population of about 200 million, has 36 states. But the failure of most of the states to live up to their responsibilities, notwithstanding, individuals and groups are still clamouring for the creation new states.

Some of the demands, however, seem genuine given that they are inspired by the same concerns that led to states creation in the past – minority fears, inequality and skewed development, among other factors. The anticipated gains of restructuring, notwithstanding, there are Nigerians, who believe that the call is ill-motivated. Those who hold this view hinged their position on the fear of disintegration and their fears cannot be dismissed given the heterogeneous nature of Nigeria. With over 350 ethnic nationalities, the tendency for parochial consciousness at the expense of national consciousness, explains the suspicion with which the various ethnic nationalities that make-up Nigeria view each other. Despite the arguments against restructuring, there is no doubt that clear imbalances, which many have blamed the discontent in the polity on, inform why most stakeholders are of the view that restructuring of Nigeria cannot be more urgent than now that the nation is faced with several existential threats.

It is incontrovertible that rising insecurity has not only prompted some geopolitical zones to opt for self-help by establishing security outfits as the Federal Government has failed to perform its core function of protecting its citizens, but also seen some stakeholders proposing that citizens should take up arms and defend themselves against bandits, insurgents and other criminal elements. Previous attempts at restructuring There is no doubt that Nigeria’s fragmentation predates independence but there were efforts by successive administrations to cement the crack by bringing the people together to discuss on national issues.

Unfortunately, their respective reports ended up in the archives. Such discourses include the 1994/1995 Constitutional Conference (CC) by the regime of late General Sani Abacha and the 2005 National Political Reform Conference (NPRC), convoked by then President Olusegun Obasanjo and the 2014 National Conference convoked by the Goodluck Jonathan administration. The 2014 National Conference was packaged by a 13-member Presidential Advisory Committee on National Dialogue headed by Senator Femi Okurounmu and the 492 delegates selected from across the country for the confab were inaugurated on March 17, 2014. The conference, headed by a former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Idris Kutigi, was originally billed to last three months but was granted one month extension.

It concluded committee sittings and plenary sessions in mid-July after which delegates went on a short break to enable the conference’s secretariat compile the report. The delegates returned to approve the draft report after which it finally wound up following a motion by Second Republic Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Richard Akinjide, and seconded by Yadoma Mandara, who was the youngest delegate.

Consequently, its report was submitted to then President Jonathan on August 21, 2014. The conference was tested by some thorny national issues such as resource control, derivation principle, Land Use Act, national security among others, but at the end of deliberations, the delegates were able to reach common grounds on most of the issues by consensus and they made some far-reaching recommendations.

The 22-volume report of the confab, totaling 10,335 pages contained about 600 resolutions. Top among the recommendations were the creation of 18 new states; three per geo-political zone and an additional state for the South-East to make the zone have equal number of states with the other zones except the North-West which has seven. It also recommended that states willing to merge can also do so based on certain conditions. On resource control/derivation principle/fiscal federalism, the conference recommended that the Federal Government should set up a technical committee to determine the appropriate percentage on issues of reconstruction and rehabilitation of areas ravaged by insurgency and internal conflicts as well as solid minerals development. It also recommended that the sharing of the funds to the Federation Account among the three tiers of government should be done in the following manner: Federal Government – 42.5 per cent, state governments – 35 per cent and local governments 22.5 per cent, while the percentage given to population and equality of states in the existing sharing formula should be reduced.

On forms of government, the confab recommended what it termed “Modified Presidential System,” a home-made model of government that effectively combines the presidential and parliamentary systems of government. According to the recommendation, the president shall pick the vice president from the legislature; should select not more than 18 ministers from the six geopolitical zones and not more than 30 per cent of his ministers from outside the legislature. It also recommended for a reduction in the cost of governance by pruning the number of political appointees and using staff of ministries where necessary.

The conference endorsed the bi-cameral legislature in place but recommended that all elected members of the legislative arms of all the tiers of government should serve on part-time basis. It also recommended that the presidential power should rotate between the North and the South and among the six geopolitical zones, while the governorship will rotate among the three senatorial districts in a state. On the contentious issue of local governments as the third tier of government, the confab recommended that the councils should no longer be the third tier of government rather the federal and states are to be the only tiers of government.

It recommended that states can create as many local governments they want; the Joint State/Local Government Account be scrapped, while the constitution should fix the tenure for local governments at three years.

The conference also recommended the scrapping of State Independent Electoral Commission (SIECs). The confab also recommended for the removal of immunity clause if the offences attract criminal charges to encourage accountability by those managing the economy; independent candidacy so that every Nigerian who meets the specified condition in the Electoral Act should be free to contest elections; special courts to handle corruption cases; amendment to the Land Tenure Act to take care of compensation and stoppage of governments sponsorship of Christian and Muslim pilgrimages to the holy lands, among several others. Jonathan not only assured that the report would be passed to the Council of State and the National Assembly for legislation, but added that the Federal Government will act on aspects of the report that require executive action. This negated initial belief that the confab recommendations would be subjected to a referendum.

The then president, who also said the successful conclusion of the conference proved cynics wrong, allayed the fear that the confab report would not be implemented. Despite the assurance on the report’s implementation and the belief among Nigerians that restructuring will restore Nigeria to the path of progress, the then Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)-led government failed to commence implementation of the recommendations even those that required administrative fiat until it lost power in the 2015 general election. The 7th National Assembly also never debated the report until it wound up, while the All Progressives Congress (APC) that boycotted the conference, confirmed the doubt of many Nigerians that the 2014 confab report will go the way of previous reports, when then President Muhammadu Buhari described the conference as a misplacement of priority.

His words: “I advised against the issue of National Conference. You would recall that ASUU (Academic Staff Union of Universities) was on strike then for almost nine months. The teachers in the tertiary institutions were on strike for more than a year, yet that government had about N9 billion to organise that meeting (National Conference) and some (members) were complaining that they hadn’t even been paid. “I never liked the priority of that government on that particular issue, because what it meant is that the discussions on what the National Assembly ought to do were more important than keeping our children in schools. That is why I haven’t even bothered to read it or asked for a briefing on it and I want it to go into the so-called archives.”

Failed bid under Buhari Despite Buhari’s refusal to implement the 2014 confab report, clamour for restructuring of Nigeria not only persisted, but its advocates kept growing in numbers by the day. The clamour got to a head in 2017, and the ruling APC, responded by a setting up a Committee on Restructuring headed by the then governor of Kaduna State, Nasir el-Rufai. The committee initially had 10 members but its membership was later expanded to 23. Its mandate was to distill the true intent and definition of true federalism as promised by the party during the campaigns for the 2015 elections, and to take a studied look on the report of the various national conferences, especially that of 2014 and come up with recommendations.

The committee held town hall meetings in the respective six geopolitical zones and submitted its report on January 24, 2018 to the then APC National Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun. Among its recommendations were resource control, state police, control of local governments by states, constitutional amendment to allow merger of states, state court of appeal and independent candidacy. El Rufai, who revealed that 8,014 people were engaged by the committee in the course of its research and that Nigerians indicated interest in 24 issues, announced that out of these 24 items, the committee made recommendation on 13 of them.

His words then: “After four months of rigorous research, we are pleased to inform the chairman we have completed our assignment and are here to present our report. Our report is in four volumes. The report is in four volumes with Volume One containing background information of the research and recommendations; Volume Two, Action plans from the research to implement its resolution and draft of bills; Volume Three, Media reports and the result of the online survey of the issue and Volume Four, the appendixsummary of all memoranda received. “I’ll like to highlight some principal recommendation by the committee.

We articulated 14 issues re-occurring in previous conferences. At the end of our rigorous research, debates and deliberations, we came up with 24 items that Nigerians have indicated interest views that balance our federation. “These items are; creation of states, merger of states, delegation principle, fiscal federalism, devolution of power and resources between state, federal and local governments, federating units, form of government, independent candidacy, land tenure system, local government autonomy ,power sharing and rotation, resource control, types of legislature, demand for affirmation for vulnerable groups; people with disabilities, women and youth, ministerial appointment, citizenship, state constitution, community participation, minimum wage, governance, judiciary, state re-alignment and border adjustment, circular status of the federation; and referendum.

“We articulated only 13 issues from the various opinions expressed by Nigerians in our engagement, identified these 24 issues for which the committee deliberated and has made recommendations in the report. We went ahead to look at these recommendations to convert them into concrete actions that the party, government and the National Assembly can take to re-balance our federation.” Odigie-Oyegun praised members of the committee for a job well done and promised that the report would get expeditious consideration by the party but it went the way of previous as nothing was heard about it afterwards. 2023 polls and resonation of clamour It was echoes of restructuring during the buildup for the 2023 elections as some leaders of the various ethnic nationalities insisted on not backing any candidate, whose position did not align with the position of most Nigerians on restructuring. Some even insisted that restructuring should take place before the polls. Among those who expressed the position then was Chief Ayo Adebanjo, leader of Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere.

He said: “Any election before restructuring is an exercise in futility.” While there was no way it would be feasible to embark on restructuring at the eve of a general election, hope was raised, when the leading presidential candidates – Asiwaju Bola Tinubu (APC); Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Mr. Peter Obi, Labour Party (LP) – shared their respective perspectives on restructuring with Nigerians during the campaigns. For Tinubu, who won the election, devolution of power to the component units of the country will pave way for genuine development and growth. “We can’t flourish with the over concentration of power in the centre. Some of the 68 items on the Exclusive Legislative List should be transferred to a Residual List as it was in most of our several constitutions,” he maintained.

He premised his argument on the 1963 Constitution that conceded extensive powers to the regions because of their closeness to the people, a development, he said, enabled them to carry out immense responsibility as they deemed. He also noted that items such police, prisons, stamp duties, taxation, regulation of tourist traffic, registration of businesses, incorporation of business and companies, censors and traffic on federal trunk road passing through states, among others, that were transferred from the Concurrent to the Exclusive List, should be treated as state matters. Tinubu expressed the belief that the chronic problem of nationwide lack of electricity would be resolved if the states are allowed to generate, transmit and distribute electricity to areas not covered by the national grid, in addition to authority to issue certificate of occupancy for electricity power lines. His words: “Our system remains too centralized with too much power and money remaining within the federal might.

This imbalance leads to relative state weakness. We need to overhaul how revenues are allocated between the states and the Federal Government. I must state what for many of us may seem a novel idea. But this concept is one that has directed the fiscal policies of other nations for several decades. “If we are to catch these other nations in development, it is a prerequisite that we match them in the efficiency of governmental fiscal roles and operations regarding the national government and our subnational political units. “Given its unique currency-issuing power, the Federal Government can never be starved of the naira required to fulfill its core functions. Due to this currency power, the Federal Government does not necessarily need naira revenue to survive. The Federal Government can never be short of naira unless it creates myopic laws and regulations to so hamstring the Federal Government. “We have been taught that such confining measures are necessary to contain inflation.

However, they have not been successful in containing inflation and in the long term probably add to inflation. What they have been being terribly efficient at is reducing growth, jobs, and development and bringing recurrent recession. “Because the Federal Government is not revenue constrained, it is just that the federal government not retain so much naira revenue to the detriment of the states. States on the other hand are naira constrained. They can only spend what they take in as revenue.

Thus, it is imperative that states are given more revenue that they can do more things. “Perhaps the single most important factor in economic development is power generation. States currently are shut out from this vital sector even though the nation suffers a paucity of power. States must be allowed to engage in power generation as long as their efforts are consistent with and do not undermine federal labors in this sector. “If we begin these fundamental changes, then our states will become stronger, more able catalysts of economic development. By instituting true federalism, we open the door not only to prosperity but to greater democracy and openness throughout Nigeria.

This will help bring peace and tranquility where there is now tension and uncertainty about the pathway our nation is on.” Agenda for the president It was against the backdrop of Tinubu’s perspective on restructuring and his involvement in its struggle even as governor of Lagos State that some stakeholders went as far as setting agenda on the issue for him even before he was inaugurated as president on May 29, 2023. One of such stakeholders, Prof. Wole Soyinka, who spoke on the issue shortly after Tinubu was declared winner of the presidential election, maintained that Nigerians will not cease demanding for restructuring. He added that the Tinubu administration must place a renewed focus on the persistent calls for restructuring of the Nigerian federation otherwise its programmes and policies will face serious challenges. “Whoever it is, must understand that the people of this country will not cease demanding a restructuring of this nation. New voices are being heard and they are more powerful than before.

They are not just whining voices, they are voices based on actualities. “We have failed in so many directions and they are saying ‘let us try in this direction’ and you cannot ignore it. Otherwise, even your economic policies will fail, your infrastructure and transformation will fail. We will just go back threading the same old spur,” the Nobel Laureate said. Foremost pro-democracy group, National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) NADECO, on its part, said even though its preference was for the Nigerian state, to first organise the necessary and desirable return to what it described as a federal constitutional governance upon which Nigeria secured her independence before the 2023 elections, President Tinubu should prioritize the process of implementing the APC manifesto as regards promoting of true federalism.

The group, in a congratulatory message to the President on the confirmation of his election by the Supreme Court, drew his attention to the Article 7 of the APC constitution, which commits the party to promoting and fostering the unity, political stability and national consciousness of the people of Nigeria, and secondly, to promote true federalism in the Federal Republic of Nigeria. NADECO’s signed by Ayo Opadokun, stated: “In the foreword to its vision for a New Nigeria (page 3, second paragraph), the APC Manifesto commits the party to ‘implement efficient public financial management strategies and ensure true federalism’ as well as ‘restructure governance in a way that kick starts our political economy, so that we can begin to walk the path of our better future.’ Also, in its manifesto (page 7), APC entered into an ‘Honest Contract’ with Nigeria to create a federalism with ‘more equitable distribution of national revenue to the states and local governments because this is where grassroots democracy and economic development must be established.’ “In its Commitment to Restore Good Government (page 29, last paragraph), the APC Manifesto again stresses reliance on enhancing federalism through a two-pronged approach that consists of i) devolving control of policing and local prisons to the states and giving the right to nominate State Police commissioners to governors; and ii) expanding the role of the Council of States to act as a consultation and negotiating forum between the federal and state governments to agree on joint economic and social initiatives. “Finally, under its promised Reforms and ‘a Government You Can Trust’ (page 37, last paragraph), the APC Manifesto pledges to ‘devolve more revenue and powers to the states and local governments, so that decision making is closer to the people’ and pledge to ‘bring the government closer to the people through political decentralization including local policing.’

“The El-Rufai Committee’s Report recommended for a start the following among others that the APC Government should take immediate steps to return Nigeria to Federal Constitutional Governance upon which the country secured her independence; devolution of powers to states, resource control, making local government affairs an affair of the states, constitutional amendments to allow merger of states, state police, state Court of Appeal and independent candidacy. “The above were the promises upon which people voted for APC in 2015. Time is of essence because the necessity for a return to federalism is a critical existential matter that has overall bearing as to the continued co-mutual existence of the country. President Tinubu as a critical stakeholder in the highest structure of NADECO, who expended his resources and network together with others while we were in the trenches should prove beyond reasonable doubts that he remains faithful and committed towards restoring Nigeria to the negotiated federal constitution. “No one needs to remind Mr. President that the current warped, skewed and lopsided national structure must be reconfigured in order to give hope and sense of belonging to all Nigerians that they are equal joint stakeholder in the Nigerian project.” Call continue to gain momentum The clamour for restructuring has gained more verve within the past eight months President Tinubu has been in office as several groups and individuals, including those hitherto known to be indifferent to restructuring, have joined the fray.

One of the strong agitators of restructuring – Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF) – for instance, has continued to drum it that the Tinubu administration has no option than to heed the peoples call if Nigeria must advance among the comity of nations. The group, comprising the pan Yoruba group, Afenifere; apex Igbo body, Ohanaeze Ndigbo; Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) and Middle Belt Forum (MBF), in October last year, stated in a communique issued at the end of its meeting in Abuja, insisted that President Tinubu should take an urgent look at the 2014 National Conference report well as the All Progressives Congress (APC) Report on True Federalism. The group particularly urged the Federal Government to “as a matter of urgency, and priority, work towards the restructuring of the country and enthrone true federalism as was originally entrenched in the 1960 and 1963 constitutions.” It expressed great concern and total rejection of the trend where certain sections of the country are continually marginalised in the number of states, local governments, and even appointments into the Federal Executive Council. The communique, signed by Chief Edwin Clark (PANDEF), Chief Ayo Adebanjo (Afenifere), Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu (Ohanaeze), Dr. Pogu Bitrus (MBF) and Senator Emmanuel Ibok Essien (PANDEF), read in part: “SMBLF restates its time-tested position that the future of Nigeria can only be sustained on the basis of true federalism and respect for the autonomy of the federating units. Without restructuring, the future of Nigeria and democracy remain bleak and must, therefore, be carried out immediately.” President raises hope Reacting to the mounting call for restructuring, President Tinubu, last week, assured Nigerians that his administration will restructure the country as promised earlier, but noted that a good foundation must be laid. The President gave the assurance during a visit to the National Leader of Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, in Akure, Ondo State. Though he met Pa Fasoranti and some selected leaders of Afenifere behind closed-door, National Publicity Secretary of the group, Mr. Jare Ajayi, quoted the President as having assured Nigerians that he would still restructure but that certain structures need to be put in place. Ajayi said: “On the issues of restructuring, the President said that he is aware of the need to restructure Nigeria but that a good foundation must be laid before bringing the restructuring in place such that if it is done in a rush without a proper foundation, the restructuring may collapse very soon but it would be done. “He said that when he took the oath of office, he pledged his allegiance to Nigeria, that he knows what he is facing. He said I prayed for it, I danced for it, I campaigned for it and I got it. I know the enormous responsibility. So, don’t pity me, Baba (Fasoranti), just sit down and relax.

“He assured Nigerians that he understood the struggle and that he is trying to build the structures that will not be reversed. The President said that the structure he is trying to put in place in Nigeria economically, socially and politically would be such that it would bring Nigeria back to where it is supposed to be.” Pa Fasoranti, in his response, reminded Tinubu that since the annulment of the June 12, 1993, presidential election, the Yoruba people, led by Afenifere, have been at the forefront of the campaign for the restructuring of Nigeria and charged him: “It is now incumbent on you to address this issue of constitutional reforms with courage, fairness and determination.” He added: “We know we cannot return to the past, but we have to seek a future where regional competitions would bring out the best in our country as it did during the First Republic. We seek, therefore, a true Federal Republic that would reflect fiscal federalism. We believe a review of the 2014 National Constitutional Conference would help you in charting the course.”

The urgency of now While some analysts believe that Tinubu should be commended for speaking up on the contentious issue of restructuring since assuming office, a few discerning political minds are of the view his move is a calculated political gambit to buy time. To the latter group, the President’s position that the economy should be fixed before restructuring, amounts to putting the cart before the horse because there can hardly be any socio-economic advancement if the nation’s faulty structure is not addressed. Soyinka, who seems to share this view, last Thursday, called for the reconfiguration and decentralisation of the country, saying they are necessary steps towards national progress.

The Nobel Laureate, who spoke at the 50th anniversary lecture of the Punch Newspaper, with the theme, “Recovering the narrative,” said it was time the country stopped organising national conferences, which had proved to be mere distractions. His words: “I don’t like the word restructuring. I prefer expressions like reconfiguration, decentralisation of the country. Those ruling us recognised the necessity, the importance and almost invariability until they get into office. “Reconfiguration and decentralisation are not slogans, and it’s time we stopped the pretense conferences, which have been proved to be mere distractions, especially by those who have different agenda in mind, such as third term agenda. “It is not new that nothing of value has come out of some of the conferences we have had in the past. So, it is about time that leaders stop taking this nation for a ride.” Insisting that there is wrong with representatives sitting down to discuss and determine protocols of association, and anyone, who did not want to abide by these protocols, could take a walk, Soyinka averred: “Let nation die so that humanity may live.” A chieftain of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Chekwas Okorie, who spoke on the issue in an interview with New Telegraph, said a lot is expected from President Tinubu, being a well-known champion of true federalism.

His words: “I have always insisted that except Nigeria is restructured in such a manner that every federating unit is given the latitude to develop at its own pace, no president, no matter how well his intentions are, will succeed because Nigeria is structured to retrogress. So, it needs to be restructured. “The president we have now, at one time, was one of the champions of true federalism. All of us were in the trenches at that time, so I expect him to beyond anything he is doing, give us a Nigeria that is restructured to develop. All the talks about oil theft and illegal mining of our solid minerals will be a thing of the past if Nigeria is restructured and every federating unit is allowed to control its resources and contribute to the national coffers as obtained during the First Republic, when allocation was 50 per cent by derivation.” No doubt restructuring of Nigeria is not something that could be done by presidential fiat, but there is no disputing the fact that eyes are on President Tinubu to fulfill his campaign promise of ensuring efficiency of governmental fiscal roles and operations of the national government and subnational political units, which according to him, is a prerequisite if Nigeria is to catch other nations in development.