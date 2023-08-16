Restructuring, Panacea To Nigeria’s Economic, Social Malaise – Ondo govt

The Ondo State Government on Wednesday advocated for restructuring as the panacea to the myriads of challenges facing the country including insecurity, hunger, and economic doldrums.

The Senior Special Assistant to Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu on Agric and Agribusiness, Pastor Akin Olotu said the federal government should devolve more powers to the federating units to enable them to provide for the needs of the people at the grassroots.

Fielding questions from journalists at a media parley organized by the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Ondo State Council, Olotu said the money meant for agriculture should be given to the states for proper disbursement to the farmers at the local communities.

According to him, if the government at all levels put more effort to develop cocoa, cashew, and the value chain locally, there would be a tremendous impact on the economy.

His words “We have a lot of benefit from these cocoa, cashew, sheer-butter among others because they are exportable. So we need forests and this is the critical area the federal government needs to look into. So if we develop cocoa, cashew, and the value chain locally, there will be a tremendous impact on the economy.

“And it will create a lot of jobs for the people, the crime rate will go down, and we will have a lot of foreign exchange in a sustainable way. There should be equal attention to tree crops because we need forests.

“There must be an immediate and conscious effort to promote all these crops in the country. It is a matter of necessity, it is not something that should be delayed, it can be treated the way the issue of fuel subsidy was treated.

“So the solution to our problem in this country is power devolution, let us reduce the load at the federal level so that people can thrive. For us to do it successfully, we need adequate security.

“All governors have agreed that we should have a state police. The people at the National Assembly should be sincere with all of us on this. So if we are to move forward in this country, there must be a power devolution.

“If farmers are secured today, I can tell you that we will be self-sufficient in foods in Ondo state. The security architecture of this country is not working at all and the problem is from the National Assembly. We need a system that is working, and until we go back to that, there won’t be a way forward.”