Restructuring Only Answer To Nigeria’s Problem, Primate Ayodele Tells Tinubu

Primate Elijah Ayodele, the founder of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church has advised President Bola Tinubu to begin the restructuring process, saying it is the best way to address all of Nigeria’s issues.

This was as he said that restructuring is the greatest way for Nigeria to advance at all levels.

Speaking in a statement issued on Tuesday by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, said that each area will gain independence and lessen its reliance on the federal government.

He claimed that all states ought to make use of their resources and develop governmental institutions capable of accelerating the nation’s growth and that restructuring is the only way to achieve this.

According to Primate Ayodele: ‘’I have not seen the government planning on restructuring but it is the best thing that can make Nigeria move forward.

“Let every region stand on their own, it will make the country stronger and make every state independent.

“Restructuring will lift the burden from the federal government; each state should be using their resources to get better.

“We can have state police, state judiciary, state banks in restructure and this will help the economy of the country well.’’