Restructuring Of Govt Will Start With Tinubu, Others – Prophet Iyunade

Prophet Dare Iyunade, the President of Pentecostal Sanctuary Bible Ministries, Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, has urged Nigerians to be patient with the current administration, saying there will be a restructuring of the country starting from the government, adding that this will continue under subsequent governments.

Iyunade said further that Nigeria will become the centre of the world mission, and that the mass migration of people is part of God’s plan, but that there is hope for Nigerians.

The cleric stated this while addressing the media in the church premises on the 28th Anniversary of the establishment of the Ministry and its 22nd Annual Convention, which is held between Sunday, March 17 and Sunday, March 24, 2024, with the theme; “Divine Turnaround.”

While saying that Nigeria would soon get out of her current economic hardship, Prophet Iyunade said that God assured him of gradual change in the country and that her currency would still regain its value.

“Nigerians should be patient, the government will have a solid structure in Nigeria as there will be restructuring starting from this government and this will continue under subsequent governments.

“We should/must keep praying for the President of this country so that he would be able to execute the hidden manifestoes he had in his hands before he won the election.

“The present government is only preparing the ground, someone else would complete the work they started. I see God of vengeance arising over the case of Nigeria. Imminent disaster is coming upon all troublers of Nigeria.

“Conspiracy will happen in Nigeria. It will be a big one. It is being cooked now. They will attempt it, but because God is not in it, it will fail as no amount of protesters or agitations for secession will succeed. It is not the plan of God for Nigeria to be divided,” he said.

The man of God then advised Nigerian leaders to encourage indigenous companies rather than the present preference for foreign companies.

He stated that the said conspiracy had already started with the way some people massively stocked dollars with a huge amount of money leading to a high exchange rate.

The Prophet berated some Nigerians, who he said collect bribes to give people jobs in ministries and government agencies, saying that this was not so in the past while recalling that he had influenced jobs for people in federal and state government agencies and ministries in the past without offering bribe to anyone.

According to him, the current recession in Nigeria is global, but Nigeria is too wasteful with reference to duplication of government agencies.

He stressed that restructuring is a gradual process, and commended the Ministry of Interior and the Federal Government for making it easy for people to procure international passports online both at home and abroad.

In the southwestern part of Nigeria, he advised that the people of the region must stop all forms of rebellion against the development of the country.

He said that God is warning the region against continually fueling rebellion, adding that the South West leaders should go back to their forefathers’ ideology that he said made them experience great development in Africa with the example of establishing the first television station in West Africa and even earlier than some European countries.

“Ogun State needs a lot of prayers as this state is not progressing in spite of having one of the best IGRs. We need to pray so that we will not be breeding poverty in the state and for her not to be backward amongst the comity of states.

“Those governing the state are trying, but the spiritual assessments are not worthy of commendation,” he said.

He, however, said that this is a season of hardship and persecution/trial for all believers, but urged them to hold onto their faith firmly.

On the Annual Convention of the Ministry, he said that it will start with the Convention Rally on Sunday, March 17 at 3 pm, followed by Revival from Monday, March 18 to Thursday, March 21 at 5 pm daily.

According to him, there will be a Ministers’/Workers’ Conference from Tuesday, March 19 to Thursday, March 21 at 9 am daily, while Friday, March 22 is for praise night at 10 pm and the event would be rounded off with Thanksgiving/Ordination Service on Sunday, March 24 at 10 am.

“All the programmes listed for Monday, March 18 to 21, 2024 will be held at the Headquarters of the church at 9, Araromi Lane, Odo-Egbo, Ijebu-Ode, while the Praise Night is scheduled for Friday, March 22, 2024, at 10 pm and the Thanksgiving/Ordination Service on Sunday March 24 at 10 am will be held at PSBM Campground, Zion City along Erunwon Atan Road, Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State.