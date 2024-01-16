Restructured MOFI promises good return on FGN’s investments

The Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI), owners of Federal Government’s asset, said the reform and restructuring processes it went through put it in a good position to assume ownership rights of all government asset and manage same with substantial returns.

The clarification was contained in a statement signed by MOFI Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Amstrong Takang. The statement justified MOFI’s assumption of the Federal Government’s shareholder rights in such entities in which MOFI holds equity stakes, noting that, apart from fulfilling their socio-economic responsibilities, it would generate substantial financial returns for the Federal Government of Nigeria. The Federal Government, last weekend, announced transfer of its shareholding, 40 per cent equity in electricity distribution companies (DisCos) from the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) to the Ministry of Finance (MOFI). Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, issued the order in a letter dated January 10, 2024.

Shedding light on the process and inherent advantages it holds for the economy in general, MOFI CEO noted: “MOFI’s resumption of its rights of management of the FG’s 40 per cent shareholding in the eleven electricity distribution companies and the various equity stakes in related energy sector companies is an essential element of this consolidation. “It will drive operating efficiency, best corporate governance practices and ultimately maximize the value derived from these electricity assets, in alignment with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s economic growth agenda.” The Minster, Edun, had issued an order to the Board of Directors of MOFI to terminate the Power of Attorney (POA) granted by MOFI to the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) in 2012. Directors of MOFI were also by virtue of the same order assume ownership, control and management of all outstanding Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) equity in all existing electricity successor companies. MOFI is a statutory corporation-sole established by the MOFI Act, 1959 (“the Act”).