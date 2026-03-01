The one – time director, Policy and Research, Nigeria Army, Major – General Ishola Williams (rtd), has called on the National Assembly (NASS) to restructure the Nigeria Police Force before enacting bills for the creation of the State Police.

President Bola Tinubu's address at the Iftar (Breaking of Fast) with the Governors of the 36 States in Aso Villa, last Monday, said that the time has come for the creation of State Police in view of the current security situations the country is grappling with.

The former Commander of the Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC), said that in most countries, the Ministry of Internal Affairs is responsible for domestic security and Intelligence and will house the Paramilitary Force and the CICIA.

He said: Civil Defence goes to the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs with NEMA (National Emergency Management Agency). Also, he said that under the proposed restructuring, the ministry will be with the Paramilitary Force, which will also support the Immigration and Customs for Border Security, while Customs move to the Ministry of Finance.

“In most countries, SSS or DSS is also under the Minister of Internal Affairs,” he said. “In all countries, the Ministry of Home Affairs or Internal Affairs or Public Safety is the most powerful.

And has the mandate to keep the Country Safe with support from states and Communities. Further, he said: “Amend the Constitution for Subnational Policing to include: Before then, reorganise the NPF and leave Policing to the States.

Pull out MOPOL to become the Nigerian Paramilitary Force with a Commandant–General. Pull out the CID to become the Crime Intelligence and Criminal Investigation Agency with a DG.

“IGP moves to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, responsible for training and performance standards, monitoring, evaluation of State Police and Quarterly Performance Reports with Recommendations etc, to be submitted to the National Assembly with the view to checking the excesses of the State gover