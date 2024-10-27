Restoring Trust In Nigeria’s Judiciary: Top Legal Minds, Media Leaders Convene At Gavel Int’l Conference

Share

To tackle declining public confidence in Nigeria’s judiciary, the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi SAN, will spearhead a prominent gathering of legal and media experts at the 2024 Gavel International Annual Conference on November 29.

This year’s theme, “The Judiciary as the Last Hope of the Common Man: Media and Legal Perspectives,” will focus on the judiciary’s crucial role and explore strategies to address transparency and integrity concerns within the legal system.

The conference will feature Fagbemi’s keynote address, with renowned lawyer Gbenga Oyebode, founder of Aluko & Oyebode, presiding as chairman. Dele Adesina, SAN, a legal expert with over 40 years of experience, will deliver the main lecture, furthering discussions on restoring trust and judicial reform.

Publisher of Gavel International, Mustapha Ogunsakin, emphasizes the urgency of addressing the judiciary’s image, noting recent attacks on judicial symbols, like the burning of the Lagos High Court during the #EndSARS protests.

“We must restore hope in the judiciary, especially as it serves as the last line of defence for the common man,” Ogunsakin stated.

The conference will include insights from leading voices in academia, media, and human rights advocacy.

Prof. Hope Eghagha from the University of Lagos will discuss public perceptions of the judiciary, joined by journalist Richard Akinnola, criminal law expert, Mrs Tomi Ajayi, and human rights advocate Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, SAN.

Gavel International’s annual conference continues its mission to advance the rule of law, building on a legacy of high-profile gatherings that address critical issues facing Nigeria’s judiciary.

This year’s event seeks to foster actionable solutions to restore faith in this essential institution.

