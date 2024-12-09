Restoring Public Confidence In Judiciary

Share

Lawyers have emphasised the need to tackle the twin problem of delay in justice dispensation and uncertainty in court judgements in order to restore the waning public confidence in the third arm of government. TUNDE OYESINA reports

Some senior lawyers have decried the waning public confidence in judiciary, saying the third arm of government must wake up to its responsibility of ensuring equity, accountability, and just resolution of disputes.

The lawyers spoke on the heels of a concern raised by the President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Afam Osigwe (SAN), about public doubt on judicial accountability.

They noted that the judiciary in Nigeria has come under immense criticisms over what may be described as loss of confidence by the public. This, according to them, ranges from undue delay in the prosecution of corruption cases to conflicting judgements.

The lawyers noted that instances of inability of the prosecution to either expeditiously conclude corruption cases or secure convictions have been cited as evidence of a collusion between the judiciary and lawyers to frustrate the efforts of law enforcement agencies to bring those who have corruptly enriched themselves with public funds to book.

Osigwe spoke at a special court session to mark the ceremonial commencement of the Federal High Court’s 2024/2025 legal year. The NBA president noted that the “perception by many Nigerians is that our courts do not give justice, waste a lot of time, are corrupt, and do not protect the indigent, as well as rights and interests of the citizens”.

“This perception appears to be highest for judicial decisions in electoral and political cases. “Some of these decisions not only do violence to laid down precedents, but also introduce a lot of uncertainties and contradictions and conflicts into our jurisprudence. “It worries us that there is a growing belief by many Nigerians that judgements can be influenced by extraneous factors.

These perceptions erode trust in our judicial institutions. “This perception, regardless of its accuracy, must be addressed urgently to preserve the judiciary’s integrity as the last hope of the common man. “The judiciary’s responsibility is to ensure that justice flows unimpeded, meeting the public’s demand for justice, equity, accountability, and just resolution of disputes.

“Courts are not merely to adjudicate cases, they must safeguard the rights and freedoms of all Nigerians and uphold the sanctity of the law. “I will use this opportunity to remind us that while the judiciary is the custodian of justice, public trust in its integrity must be maintained.

“Negative perceptions, whether founded in reality or misrepresentation, must not be ignored. It is therefore incumbent upon all stakeholders to close this gap through transparency, accountability and the consistent delivery of impartial justice,” he added.

Osigwe also frowned at the practice of forum shopping among lawyers and litigants, adding that, “we must all ensure that judicial independence is not only guaranteed, but actualized. “The judiciary must be insulated from political, financial or social pressures that may compromise its role as an impartial arbiter.

“Judges must remain steadfast in their commitment to justice and free from undue interference. “Equally, judicial officers, who deviate from ethical and professional standards must be held accountable to maintain public confidence in the system.

“We must make a conscious decision to ensure that judicial officers who give decisions that neither accord with laws, facts, or judicial precedents are seen off the bench, and ensure that lawyers who are involved in such cases are equally disciplined”.

Ex-CJN concerns

Reacting to the negative comments about the judiciary, a former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Olukayode Ariwoola, attributed the low performance of the judiciary to underfunding.

“The constitution prescribes the institutional independence of the judiciary under Section 6 of its provisions. Sections 121 (3) and 162 (9) further guarantee fiscal independence for the judiciary, a fact now acknowledged by the other arms of government with recent resolutions by the Federal and some State Governments to pay the judiciary its outstanding and future budgetary allocations as and when due.

“However, under the circumstances, the state Judiciaries continue to encounter a further burden of difficulties in accessing these paltry funds from their executives in order to function.

“It is this independence that gives credibility to the scales of justice and allows our citizens to rest assured that justice is indeed not for sale. “For this reason, I call on the heads of other Arms of Government, in the spirit of the cooperation between us, to support the judiciary’s existence and I can assure you that it will flourish and grow”, he said.

Lawyers proffer solutions

An Abuja based lawyer, Emmanuel Ekwe, said that judiciary is on trial and must find a way to heal itself to salvage the bad reputation that the public has about it. “People are looking for alternative ways to settle their disputes because they no longer have confidence in the judiciary.

This is a bad trend that must stop. Beyond the need to examine the actions of judges and lawyers, there is also the need to encourage those that are doing well.

There is also the need to fully embrace technology and fix a stiff sanction for electoral offenders,” he said. In his comments, a senior lawyer, Abiodun Olugbemide, said: “Of all the core components of accountability, transparency and feedback rank higher.

“For the NBA to have called on the judges at the opening of the FHC legal year, to address the doubt about judicial accountability, it means something is actually missing.

“Once the common man out there begins to doubt the integrity of the judicial system, then, suffice to say that the society is just a step away from chaos, as jungle justice will undoubtedly appeal to him who has no faith in judiciary.

“It must be borne in mind that it is not the issue of whether an allegation against the judicial system is true or not, but being the last hope of common man, the temple of justice must tower above and beyond controversies.

“Every legal practitioner has the word of lord Hewart close to his heart; “It is not merely of some importance, but is of fundamental importance, that justice should not only be done, but should manifestly and undoubtedly be seen to be done”. “He went further to opined that nothing is to be done which creates a suspicion that there has been an improper interference with the course of justice.

“In every organization, there are internal and external public, and while the internal public is important, the influence wielded by the external public is very huge. As per the judicial system, the external public are the masses, and their interest must be protected. “In all, the call by the NBA, on the judges, to address the doubt about judicial accountability, is one of the best calls ever”.

In his submissions, a law teacher , Dr. Festus Ubaka, noted that one of the problems making the public to lose confidence in judiciary is the delay in the dispensation of justice and the uncertainty of the judgements of our courts. “These problems are intertwined, and the leadership of the judiciary must introduce measures to address the situation.

“The uncertainty in our judicial system must be addressed immediately. The principle of judicial precedent must be respected. A situation where cases on the same set of facts result in different outcomes is a dangerous trend. It damages the confidence of our people in the judiciary and fuels the deluge of cases filed in our courts.

“This is based on the belief that even though a case with similar facts has been decided one way, there is still the belief that the court can deliver a different decision. Where judicial precedent is fully implemented, litigation on cases with similar facts would not be commenced as the litigant would be aware that the court would follow its earlier decision.

“The leadership of judiciary can introduce amendments to the disciplinary process of judicial officers that make failure to follow judicial precedent a misconduct that attracts disciplinary measures. “The other issue that must be addressed if the the confidence will be restored is that of the undue delay in determination of matters at all levels of our court system.

“The CJN must find a solution to the problem of backlog of cases at the Supreme Court and all other courts. There are certain rule changes within the purview of the powers of the CJN that can help in addressing this unfortunate situation. “The issue of the welfare of judicial officers and improvement of their work environment must be addressed urgently.

The recent increase in the salaries of judicial officers merely scratches the surface. There is a need for a massive upgrade of our court’s, as well as the introduction of available digital resources to aid the courts in the administration of justice”, Ubaka said.

On his part, a senior lawyer, Timilehin Ojo, disclosed that to restore public confidence in the judiciary, “there should be a prescription and enforcement of policy in conjunction with the Heads of the Judiciary in the 36 states and the FCT for optimising grassroots justice such as Magistrates and Customary courts who serve over 80 per cent of the population, but are perceived to be slow and corrupt”.

“Secondly, the dockets of the superior courts nationwide are saturated with political cases at the expense of normal civil, criminal, or commercial disputes.

There should be a push for the creation of constitutional courts at three tiers, trial, appellate and final, for the determination of political and other allied matters, thereby allowing the High Courts, Court of Appeal and Supreme Courts to deal with regular cases that affect the livelihood of over 90 per cent of the populace that is presently neglected. “A process where judges are monitored and their cause list checked should be set up.

Such process should be intensified to ensure that judges know that they are being watched and they should be looked over their shoulders by their peers, not by members of the executive like ICPC or EFCC or Police or DSS, because that itself means that there is no judicial independence. But when this is being done by their peers themselves, then it will mean that it is the same judiciary that is reviewing itself.

“The judiciary must deal with conflicts in judicial decisions. You will see the court, at times, giving two decisions in one day, but each of them saying a different thing. “So, there must be a mechanism whereby court judgements must go one way, if certain facts go the same way”.

