Restoring Nigeria/Nigerien Entente

President Bola Tinubu needs more than textbook diplomacy to handle the nascent frosty ties with Nigeria’s Northern neighbour, Niger Republic.

Both countries share so much in common that it is difficult to distinguish a Maradi duck seller from his counterpart in Katsina. Demographically, the Hausa constitute about 54 per cent of the people who inhabit Niger Republic.

The Fulani make up 6.5 per cent while the Kanuri follow with 5.9 per cent. All three groups are also found in Nigeria and have coexisted harmoniously despite the artificial boundaries created by European imperialists.

There has been no love lost between the two nations following the ouster of President Mohammed Bazoum by the military, on July 28, 2023. His successor, Gen. Abdouhramane Tchiani, has been on the hot seat ever since through ECOWAS powered sanctions.

Tinubu, as ECOWAS Chairman, was nearly foxed into raising a Regional Force to restore democracy in Niger Republic. Leading the hawks was Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara, a man harbouring Burkinabe fugitive, Blaise Campaore.

Recently, Tchiani accused Abuja of plotting against his government with the unalloyed support of France. The French, former rulers of Niger Republic, were kicked out by the military junta and are missing out on the massive yields from uranium exploitation.

The Nigerian government has dismissed Tchiani’s allegations as unfounded, claiming that there were no plans to build French military bases across the Southern frontiers of Niger Republic. Fears of arming terrorist groups to destabilise a neighbouring country were discarded. We commend the Federal Government for responding diplomatically to Tchiani’s outburst.

He could have been misled into believing that Tinubu’s recent official visit to Emmanuel Macron was to perfect plans to restore democracy in Niger Republic. It is no secret that the Nigerian president is regular in France as a medical tourist.

The best way out of this is for the ECOWAS chairman to discuss a peaceful return to democracy through transparent elections

Those fears expressed in Niamey should also remind Tinubu of Nigeria’s historical role as a member of the Non-Aligned Movement during the cold war era. We are aware that Africa remains the centre piece of the country’s foreign policy.

It may hurt Nigeria to get involved in the neo-colonial interests of European nations, simply because the president wants to be seen as ‘Mr. Nice’ before International Finance corporations. There must be something about France that irritates many Francophone African countries.

Tchiani talked about terrorists operating from Nigeria being captured by his security forces. There is no doubt that some of the bandits and herdsmen terrorising Nigeria have strong bases in the Niger Republic. The damage is across the board. Perhaps, Tchiani believes that Tinubu is fighting former president Muhammadu Buhari’s war.

Buhari and Bazoum are so close that under the ousted leader, he used money borrowed by Nigeria to fund the building of a refinery and rail lines in the neighbouring country. This should also guide Tinubu. It is an open secret that Buhari’s roots are in Maradi. President Musa Yar’Adua also had his ancestral home in the same town.

As leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Nigerian president cannot forget that the governors of Maradi and Zinder were physically present to campaign for the party’s top candidate in 2019. Even in Tinubu’s cabinet, there are people carrying Nigerien badges.

His Defence ministers, Abubakar Badaru and Bello Matawalle, were given national honours in Niamey. Matawalle was honoured with the Order of Merit of Niger Republic in 2022.

The Presidency cannot claim ignorance of the fact that the brother of Ambassador Ali Mohammed Magashi was a popular politician in Niger Republic before the emergence of Tchiani, erstwhile Commander of the Presidential Guards.

A military government is an unconstitutional government just like flawed elections are condemnable. Tinubu should not distance himself from Tchiani, it will heighten insecurity.

These two neighbours can sort out their differences without inviting outsiders. The best way out of this is for the ECOWAS chairman to discuss a peaceful return to democracy through transparent elections. Niger Republic, Burkina Faso and Mali are united.

They can export terrorists to Nigeria through porous borders. Tchiani is not comfortable with France. Nigeria is dining with Macron. Family fights are better settled by kinsmen. Blood is thicker than water. There are Hausa in Niger Republic. You have Kanuri and Fulani there as well. Tinubu must continue to jaw jaw.

