Restoring Constitutionalism In LG Elections

I t is time for the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), as the foremost professional body in the country and the courts, as the guardian of the constitution, to assist and drive the State Independent Electoral Commissions and the various state governments back to the path of constitutionalism and the rule of law, especially in the conduct of local government elections.

Nigerians can no longer pretend that all is well with grassroots democracy when the preparations and conduct of local government elections are a parody of constitutionalism and the rule of law. All is not well, and we must, as a people and a nation, accept that all is not well with our local governments and the elections conducted therein.

Even those at the helm of affairs in the various State Electoral Management Bodies and the beneficiaries of the parody are aware that they are making a caricature of Nigerian democracy and bringing democracy to disrepute. The state governments and their electoral commissions cannot continue to expend the resources of their various states on a wasted venture without consequences.

The facts and the issues are clear, and it is important to approach them systematically. The first is the constitutional and legal basis of the State’s Independent Electoral Commission and its electoral procedures. The second is the serial breach of the constitution and the law in the conduct of local government elections, and the third revolves around the elections they have conducted and their implications for grassroots democracy.

Section 7 of the Constitution guarantees the existence of the 774 Local Government Councils in Nigeria and mandates that they must be governed and run by democratically elected local governments. Concretely, it provides that:

“The system of local government by democratically elected local government councils is under this Constitution guaranteed; and accordingly, the Government of every state shall, subject to section 8 of this Constitution, ensure their existence under a Law which provides for the establishment, structure, composition, finance and functions of such councils.”

To ensure the realisation of democratic and grassroots local governments, the constitution also made provision for the establishment of the State’s Independent Electoral Commissions. The State Independent Electoral Commissions are therefore part of the State Executive Bodies created by the constitution to conduct local government elections.

By section 197 of the Constitution, the State Independent Electoral Commission shall comprise a Chairman, and not less than five but not more than seven other persons.

It shall have power to organise, undertake and supervise all elections to local government councils within the state and render such advice as it may consider necessary to the Independent National Electoral Commission on the compilation of and the register of voters in so far as that register applies to local government elections in the state.

Therefore, the constitutional basis of the States’ Independent Electoral Commissions is not in doubt. They enjoy the same incidents of constitutionalism as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and their method of appointment is similar to that of the Chairman and National Commissioners of the Commission.

Legally, the Electoral Law is in the Concurrent Legislative List, and the national and state assemblies have the right and power to legislate on a matter in the Concurrent Legislative List. However, the state assemblies are stopped from further legislative work in an area where a Law of the National Assembly has covered the field.

Item 14 in the Concurrent Legislative List provides that the National Assembly may make laws for the Federation with respect to the registration of voters and the procedure regulating elections to a local government council. However, by item 12, nothing in paragraph 11 shall preclude a House of Assembly from making laws with

Grassroots democracy is too important to be left at the mercy of political expediency. The NBA, the courts, and citizens must demand adherence to constitutionalism and the rule of law

respect to election to a local government council in addition to but not inconsistent with any law made by the National Assembly. The elephant in the room is that the National Assembly has adequately and comprehensively provided for the conduct of local government elections.

The National Assembly did this to stem the cavalier and cynical manner State Assemblies make and unmake laws governing the conduct of local government elections. Are the States’ Independent Electoral Commissions following the law? Why are they not held accountable? Whose responsibility is it to hold them accountable?

What is the law and procedure for the conduct of local government elections as of today? Section 150(1) of the Electoral Act is a law of the National Assembly. It provides for a comprehensive procedure for elections to the various local government councils.

It provides that in furtherance of the provision of paragraph 11 of Part II of the Second Schedule to the Constitution, the procedure regulating elections conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission to Area Councils in the Federal Capital Territory under the Act shall be the same and apply with equal force as the procedure regulating elections conducted to Local Government Areas by any State Commission.

Any election conducted by a State Commission in violation of section 150 shall be invalid, and by section 150(4) any official of a State Commission who contravenes the provision of subsection (1) commits an offence and shall be subject to prosecution as if he were an official of the Commission who committed the same offence under the Act.

What then are the procedures set out for the conduct of Area Council elections? By section 103(3) of the Act, elections to local governments shall be held not earlier than 150 days before and not later than 30 days before the expiration of the term of office of the last holder of that office.

Secondly, by section 104 of the Act, the procedure for filing nominations and the casting and counting of votes for Area Council elections shall be the same as applies to other elections under the Act. By section 28 of the Act, the Commission shall, not later than 360 days before the day appointed for holding an election under the Act, publish a notice in each state (and in this case in each local government) stating the date of the election; and appointing the place at which nomination papers are to be delivered.

Section 29 of the Act makes it mandatory that every political party shall, not later than 180 days before the date appointed for the election, submit to the Commission, in the prescribed Forms, the list of the candidates the party proposes to sponsor who must have emerged from valid primaries conducted by the political party.

It is therefore incongruous for a SIEC to issue a notice of election less than three months before an election and seek to conduct constitutional and valid local government elections. It amounts to serial breaches of the constitution and the laws, and Nigerians are unhappy with the State’s Independent Electoral Commissions. Most state governments will not even permit them to organise and undertake a semblance of elections.

Consequently, in every state, the ruling party tends to win all the chairmanship and councillorship positions. Some state governments display tokenism by allowing another party to win one council seat or when a favoured candidate falls out of favour before elections. Based on this, the Electoral Reform Committee and nearly all the commissions, panels, and committees tasked with reforming the electoral process agree that grassroots democracy is failing.

The failures of SIECs are glaring, but solutions exist. Nigeria must now decide which pathway best restores grassroots democracy. There are four possible pathways to restore credibility to grassroots elections: 1. Strengthen SIECs: Amend the constitution to guarantee their independence, insulate them from state governments, and define the tenure of local government officials.

Establish a separate Electoral Procedure Law specifically for local government elections, to replace the current arrangement under the Electoral Act concerning Area Council Elections. 2. Integrate SIECs into INEC: Implement the Electoral Reform Committee’s recommendation by integrating the State Electoral Commissions into INEC, creating a unified electoral management body for the entire country.

3. Create a new body: establish a completely separate Independent Electoral Commission dedicated to overseeing local government elections, which would require a constitutional amendment, leading to Nigeria having two electoral bodies instead of 37. 4. Abolish SIECs and replace them with alternative local governance models: Allow states to organise their own administrative structure, possibly adopting alternative governance structures such as Development Areas, Community Councils, or other local governance models as deemed appropriate, while discarding the present parody of democratic local government elections.

Grassroots democracy is too important to be left at the mercy of political expediency. The NBA, the courts, and citizens must demand adherence to constitutionalism and the rule of law. Without credible local government elections, the constitutional guarantee of democratically elected councils will remain empty words.